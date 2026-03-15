California Recruit Jordan Hicks Opens Up About Relationship With USC Trojans

USC wrapped up its second week of spring practice on Friday, March 13, with a star-studded list of recruits in attendance, which included 2028 Mission Viejo (Calif.) cornerback Jordan Hicks.

“They didn’t have any pads because they been going at it the past couple of days but it was still good fundamentally to watch,” Hicks said. “And watching how coach T-Reed coaches and just all around how the coaching staff was fired up to get after each day and the way they were competing against each other, it was a good day.”

Jordan Hicks' Relationship with USC Staff

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Hicks picked up an offer from his hometown school this past fall when he attended the Trojans win over Michigan in early October.

“It was crazy. First school in California to believe in me and offer me,” Hicks said. “It was just a blessing, it’s the home team. Always watched them growing up. It was breathtaking for sure.”

Former USC secondary coach Doug Belk previously served as his Hicks’ primary recruiter but after some staff changes this offseason, cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed has taken over.

Hicks has already begun to establish a strong relationship with Reed. The local product pointed to Reed’s authenticity as something that has stood out about the Trojans coach.

“The main thing is real. He’s not going to sugarcoat nothing, he’s just going to be straight up and that’s what you want around you,” Hicks said. “Overall, he’s a good guy and wants to put SC football back to where they’re winning nattys and letting the best in Cali stay in Cali.”

Assistant general manager Dre Brown is heavily involved in Hicks’ recruitment. A big difference in the Trojans recruiting surge over the last year is the pairing of its assistant coaches that do a phenomenal job of building relationships, with a revamped front office, both of whom have been aggressive on the trail.

USC coach Lincoln Riley visited Hicks at his school during the contact period in January.

“That’s a great guy, I can see why a lot of people want to play under him,” Hicks said. “He’s a real players coach, very well grounded.”

Southern California Connection

Oct 21, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Utah Utes in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Playing his high school football in Orange County, less than 60 miles from USC’s campus, Hicks has a great relationship with several young members of the Trojans roster from the 2025 and 2026 classes that are from Southern California.

His most recent trip to USC allowed him to reconnect with them and have more in-depth and personal conversations about the program.

“I know a lot of people on the team,” Hicks said. “Talking with the players, I asked them genuinely how was it and they love it. There’s no sugarcoating, there was nobody around for them to lie for, no coaches were around, they were just being real with me. Like friend to friend, ‘Yeah this is the place,’ they’re building something.”

The Trojans transformed their recruiting efforts in the 2026 cycle, which included putting an emphasis on landing elite prospects in Southern California. USC has carried that over into the 2027 cycle and just landed a commitment from San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral five-star Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, the No. 1 ranked athlete and player in California, on Saturday.

“It makes me double look at it because they’re really putting on for California,” Hicks said. “Growing up when I was watching high school football, most of the top Cali recruits they would go somewhere else. They were never staying home and putting on for their city.

“But now you’re seeing it changing and everyone wants to stay here. You see the new building they’re bringing, they’re actually making it happen. They got another big time guy, so they’re changing the program for the better.”

Jordan Hicks’ Spring Itinerary

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Hicks shined in his sophomore season for one of the premier schools in Southern California, registering six interceptions and four forced fumbles.

He can erase half of the field. Hicks is a fluid mover and rangy athlete with a tremendous understanding of route combinations. He’s a physical player with great eye discipline and is explosive out of breaks, which allows him to close quickly on the ball.

Hicks showed off his elite ball skills earlier this month when he snagged one-handed interception at UA Next Camp in Phoenix that would make Odell Beckham Jr. proud.

The Mission Viejo product has proven to be one of the top underclassman at the cornerback position but he wants to showcase his versatility and be a defensive chess piece in the secondary heading into next season.

“I want to make some more plays flexing around for my film this year," Hicks said. "Everyone seen I can dominate and play at the best of my ability at corner, but I want them to know how versatile of a player I am and I can move around and play wherever the team needs me.”

Hicks would like to return to USC sometime this spring but definitely plans to be back on campus for its summer camps. The local star has set unofficial visits in April with Texas A&M, Texas and SMU. An offer from Michigan this past week has caught his attention and a school he definitely wants to check out this spring. Oklahoma and Ole Miss could also receive visits.

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