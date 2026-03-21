USC Pushing To Flip Top Offensive Tackle Recruit Away From Big Ten Rivals

Since the arrival of general manager Chad Bowden, the USC Trojans have been able to establish a true recruiting stronghold in California. Over half of their 2026 recruiting class consisted of in-state recruits and the same is looking to hold true for the 2027 class. The Trojans' 2027 recruiting class has five total commits with four of them being in-state prospects.

Despite committing to Oregon, the Trojans have still been active in their pursuit of four-star offensive tackle Drew Fielder, the No. 1 offensive tackle in California according to 247Sports' rankings.

A prediction in favor of USC

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the first half of the Pac-12 Championship against the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Rivals' Adam Gorney reported that USC is in a good spot in Fielder's recruitment despite not being the program he is committed to. Fielder committed to Oregon on Feb. 1 and is currently one of their highest-ranked commits in their 2027 class.

"The Servite offensive lineman has said his recruitment is 'dead in the middle' now and that there is still a whole lot he loves about the Ducks but momentum is heavily on USC’s side right now. The prediction here is that Fielder ends up flipping to USC," Gorney said.

Interestingly enough, Gorney predicted Fielder to ultimately sign with the Trojans. If that were to come to fruition, it would be a massive coup for USC. The Trojans showed up late to Fielder's recruitment, offering him three and a half weeks after he pledged to Oregon.

Since they've shown up to the party, USC has gained a significant amount of ground in Fielder's recruitment and Gorney thinks they are on the right path to landing the four-star recruit. It helps the Trojans' case that Fielder's family has deep ties to USC.

Pursuing four-star offensive tackle Drew Fielder

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

One of the top four-star offensive tackles in the country, Fielder is ranked as the No. 10 offensive tackle and No. 81 player in the country according to 247Sports' rankings. He was a big part of the Ducks' recruiting class when he pledged.

After offering Fielder, the Trojans were able to get him on campus for an unofficial visit on March 6. They were able to get him back for another visit the very next week when he came on March 13.

Landing the top in-state recruits

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Technically, four of five commits in USC's 2027 recruiting class are in-state recruits. Four-star cornerback Aaryn Washington, who plays for Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy, started his high school career at Mater Dei.

Apart of the Trojans' 2027 recruiting class is the No. 2 player in the state in five-star athlete Honor Fa'alave-Johnson and the No. 1 wide receiver in four-star wide receiver Quentin Hale. They also hold a commitment from the No. 2 wide receiver in the state in four-star Eli Woodward.

If they are able to land Fielder, not only would it be a big boost to their recruiting class, but it would re-affirm the notion that USC has a firm grip in their own recruiting backyard.

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