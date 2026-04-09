Four-Star Tight End Recruit Rahzario Edwards Makes USC Trojans Announcement

Grant Union (Calif.) four-star tight end recruit Rahzario Edwards has locked in an official visit with the USC Trojans for June 12-14, he announced via social media on Wednesday.

Edwards is the No. 114 overall prospect, No. 6 tight end and No. 10 player in California, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. ESPN has Edwards as the No. 66 overall prospect and the No. 3 tight end in the 2027 recruiting class.

USC's Recruiting Class at Pass-Catcher Positions

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before an NCAA football game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

The Trojans are done at receiver, holding commitments from Corona Centennial (Calif.) four-star Quentin Hale and Chaparral (Calif.) four-star Eli Woodard. Hamilton (Ariz.) 2028 four-star commit Roye Oliver, the MaxPreps Sophomore Player of the Year, is expected to reclassify, giving them three receivers for the class.

The focus for USC moving forward is all on the tight end position and they’re only going to take one recruit. San Mateo (Calif.) Serra three-star tight end Jace Cannon narrowed his listed to five schools on Wednesday and included USC. The Trojans are building momentum for Cannon after he visited campus twice in the spring.

Southern Cal still has a strong interest in Edwards and locking in an official visit is a good indicator. Inside receivers and tight end coach Chad Savage is Edwards’ lead recruiter and the Trojans coach is aggressive on the trail. He landed five-star tight end Mark Bowman and Josiah Jefferson, the No. 1 JUCO tight end, in the 2026 cycle.

Multiple schools are involved with the 6-6, 215-pound Edwards, most notably Cal and Syracuse. He locked in official visits with them as well.

Ruston (La.) five-star Ahmad Hudson, the No. 1 tight end, locked an official visit with the Trojans for June 5-7 but heading into the summer he is a complete longshot. This is going to come down to Cannon and Edwards.

Building a Fence Around California in Recruiting

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Edwards is not in Southern California but the Trojans have made it a priority to lock down their state and that includes the Sacramento native. Cannon is also from Northern California.

USC went on a heater on the recruiting trail last spring, which led to them finishing with the No. 1 class and they have followed that up with another strong recruiting period this spring, particularly in Southern California.

In addition to holding commitments from Hale and Woodard, the Trojans landed IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star cornerback Aaryn “J.O.” Washington in January. He was the first commit in the 2027 class and is originally from Southern California. Santa Margarita (Calif.) three-star Isaia Vandermade, the son of former USC offensive lineman Lenny Vandermade, announced in February.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

March was a massive month for Southern Cal, where they landed San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic five-star Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, the No. 1 rated athlete, Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star cornerback Danny Lang, St. John Bosco (Calif.) three-star linebacker Josiah Poyer and flipped Servite (Calif.) four-star offensive tackle Drew Fielder from Oregon.

Every commit in the Trojans' 2027 class comes from Southern California, except for Hamilton Christian Academy (La.) three-star athlete Javon Vital.