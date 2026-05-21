USC Blue-Chip Commits Danny Lang, Aaryn Washington Share Rare Bond

In the fall of 2024, USC four-star cornerback commits Danny Lang and Aaryn “J.O.” Washington were two key members of a loaded Mater Dei (Calif.) secondary that also featured Penn State sophomore cornerback Daryus Dixson, Alabama redshirt freshman safety Chuck McDonald III and UCLA freshman cornerback CJ Lavender.

The Monarchs were dominant from to start to finish and ended that season as the No. 1 high school team in the country.

Mater Dei (Calif.) 2027 cornerback and USC Trojans commit Danny Lang | USC Trojans on SI

Even while playing in a secondary with multiple Power Four players, Lang, who played safety that season, and Washington stood out as sophomores.

And after signing four of their teammates in the 2026 cycle, reigniting the programs pipeline with the national powerhouse, Lang and Washington became the Trojans top targets at cornerback in the 2027 cycle very early in the process.

The two blue-chip recruits became frequent visitors at USC starting last spring and built great relationships with cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed. They both competed at the Navy All-American Bowl in San Antonio in January, where Washington became the Trojans first commit in the 2027 class.

Pursuit of Danny Lang

USC Trojans cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed | @Khollowell_

Washington transferred from Mater Dei (Calif.) to IMG Academy (Fla.) in January and USC made it a priority to reunite the two in Los Angeles.

Lang visited campus three times during the teams first week of spring practice, which included having in-depth conversations with the Trojans staff. He returned that next Wednesday, March 11, his fourth visit in a week span, but this one was different.

A trip to the Coliseum at sunset and a video message from his four former high school teammates, tight end Mark Bowman, receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, defensive lineman Tomuhini “TomTom” Topui and linebacker Shaun Scott sealed the deal.

“They made that all about me, lighting up the Coliseum,” Lang told USC Trojans on SI. “That was very special for me. My dad actually cried.”

Lang announced his pledge to USC on March 25 over Oregon and Ohio State. It officially meant he and Washington will have the opportunity to roam the same secondary at the collegiate level.

South Florida Express general manager Stafon Dirt and 2027 USC cornerback commits Danny Lang and Aaryn Washington | @_CoachDirt

“It means a lot. That was my everyday friend at school," Lang said. "We still talk every day. Being able to play on the other side of him once again, it's gonna be special.”

Official visit begins next weekend for USC, May 29, where they host several prizes recruits, including Lang and Washington. It also means the two cornerbacks will wear the Cardinal and Gold for the first time together when they do a photo shoot on the visit.

USC’s Recruiting Class in the Secondary

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Southern Cal has been done recruiting cornerbacks since they landed a commitment from Lang to pair with Washington.

The Trojans also wrapped up their entire secondary class when they landed a commitment from Damien (Calif.) four-star safety Gavin Williams on Sunday, May 17, to pair with San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic five-star athlete Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, who is expected to play on the offensive side of the ball as well.

All four are top 100 prospects according to 247Sports. They all come from Southern California, reaffirming USC’s position as the premier team in recruiting in their backyard.

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