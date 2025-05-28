USC Trojans Recruiting: Lincoln Riley's Top Defensive Targets For Elite 2026 Class
The USC Trojans continue to stack elite talent in their 2026 recruiting class, but a few top defensive recruits remain uncommitted as the summer visit window approaches. With the class already loaded on offense and deep at cornerback, coach Lincoln Riley and general manager Chad Bowden are targeting elite prospects who can help transform the Trojans’ defense as they move deeper into Big Ten competition.
Three high-priority names stand out: linebacker Talanoa Ili, defensive back Davon Benjamin, and safety Jett Washington. Each brings a unique combination of athleticism, versatility, and physical upside that fits the long-term vision of USC’s defensive rebuild.
USC Trojans Recruiting: Talanoa Ili, Linebacker
USC has made Talanoa Ili a top linebacker priority in the 2026 cycle. A former Orange Lutheran standout who transferred to powerhouse Kahuku in Hawaii, Ili has three years of starting experience and the tools to contribute early at the next level.
He offers a rare combination of power and agility. Ili can line up inside or outside, defend the run, rush the passer, and drop into coverage without looking out of place. He plays fast, makes decisive reads, and shows physicality when meeting ball carriers in the hole. In coverage, he’s smooth enough to track tight ends and running backs and delivers clean, efficient tackles in space.
Listed as a top-five linebacker nationally, Ili is drawing interest from several major programs, including Oregon and Notre Dame. USC currently holds multiple crystal ball predictions and will host him on an official visit June 17, a crucial opportunity to close out his recruitment.
USC Trojans Recruiting: Davon Benjamin, Defensive Back
No defender in the West offers more positional flexibility than Davon Benjamin. He’s been deployed at corner, safety, and nickel, and also contributes as a receiver and returner. On defense, his instincts and burst allow him to impact the game from anywhere on the field.
Benjamin plays safety at the high school level to showcase his range and ball-hawking ability. But his man-to-man skills are just as advanced. He’s been tested against top wideouts on the 7-on-7 circuit and consistently locked them down with clean footwork and physicality. He’s a twitchy athlete with elite short-area quickness and enough long speed to stay in phase downfield.
Benjamin is also a willing and punishing tackler. He attacks the run with aggression, delivers big hits without compromising leverage, and rarely misses in space. With his physical tools, high football IQ, and competitive level, he profiles as a future NFL Draft pick and potential early starter in college.
USC Trojans Recruiting: Jett Washington, Safety
Jett Washington is one of the most unique defensive backs in the country. At 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, he combines rare size with top-end athletic testing and has emerged as a true hybrid safety who can fill multiple roles in the secondary.
Washington is capable of playing deep in a single-high or two-high look, rolling down into the box, or matching up against big slots and tight ends. He spent much of his junior season as a high-point defender for one of the top prep defenses in the nation, consistently finding ways to impact plays from all areas of the field.
Washington has received over 30 offers and is being heavily pursued by USC, Oregon, Miami, and Alabama. The Trojans do not currently have a safety committed in the 2026 class, and Washington represents their best opportunity to land a high-impact player at the position.
USC's defensive class could reach another level if the Trojans can lock in Ili, Benjamin, and Washington. Each has the tools to make an early impact in Los Angeles and help reshape the future of the program’s defense.