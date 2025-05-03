USC Trojans Recruiting: Lincoln Riley’s Top 3 Remaining Targets In 2026 Class
The USC Trojans recruiting remains one of the hottest stories in college football as coach Lincoln Riley continues to push for a dominant 2026 class. Already holding the No. 1 overall ranking according to 247Sports, the Trojans have built early momentum with 23 verbal commitments, including several four-star prospects on both sides of the ball. But the work isn’t done yet.
As the official visit season ramps up, Riley and his staff are zeroing in on a handful of elite uncommitted recruits who could take this class from great to transformational. Among the top remaining targets are linebacker Talanoa Ili, defensive lineman Nolan Wilson, and offensive tackle Sam Utu - three players who not only fill needs but project as instant-impact talents at the next level.
Talanoa Ili, Linebacker, Kahuku High School (Hawaii)
Four-star linebacker Talanoa Ili has emerged as one of the most complete defensive prospects in the country, and the USC Trojans are firmly in the mix to land the four-star linebacker. After transferring to Kahuku High School in Hawaii ahead of his senior season, Ili continues to build on a standout career that began in California’s Trinity League, one of the most competitive high school football leagues in the country.
At 6-3 and 215 pounds, Ili has the physical profile of a future Power Five starter. He’s long, fast, and instinctive, with the versatility to line up inside or outside. He can rush the passer, drop into coverage, and cover ground in open space. He plays fast but under control, with a high football IQ that shows up on tape and in his production: 78 tackles, eight for loss, two forced fumbles, and a pass breakup as a junior.
Recruiting analysts Greg Biggins and Blair Angulo, who hold a combined 94.25 percent hit rate on predictions, both project Ili to commit to USC. If he follows through, he would join fellow linebacker Xavier Griffin to give the Trojans two of the top three linebackers in the Class of 2026. It would also mark another major win for defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn, whose unit rebounded in 2024 and now serves as a major selling point in recruiting.
Nolan Wilso, Defensive Lineman, Picayune Memorial High School (Mississippi)
The battle for four-star defensive lineman Nolan Wilson may be one of the more competitive ones on USC’s board. The 6-foot-3, 275-pound defensive lineman from Picayune, Mississippi, is being courted heavily by several Southeastern Conference programs, including Alabama, Auburn, and Ole Miss — all of which have already hosted him for visits this spring.
Wilson, ranked as the No. 52 prospect nationally by the On3 Industry Ranking, is scheduled to take official visits to Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss, and USC, with the Trojans getting the final visit on June 20. That timeline gives Lincoln Riley’s staff a crucial late opportunity to make a strong impression.
While schools like Ole Miss are making a hard in-state push, USC remains a serious contender. Wilson was in Los Angeles for the Trojans’ win over Nebraska last fall and came away impressed by the team environment and coaching staff. He described the locker room as feeling like “a family” and said this next visit will help him determine if he wants to take his recruitment west.
A dynamic interior lineman who plays with power and urgency, Wilson has the tools to be a disruptive force at the next level. Adding him would solidify the defensive front for USC and signal another recruiting win against traditional SEC powerhouses.
Sam Utu, Offensive Tackle, Orange Lutheran High School (California)
With the USC Trojans making offensive line recruiting a top priority, four-star offensive lineman Sam Utu is a natural fit for the program’s long-term plans. The 6-foot-4, 290-pound left tackle from Orange Lutheran High School missed the start of his sophomore season due to a meniscus injury but returned to form quickly, reestablishing himself as one of the top linemen in the country.
Utu is not only a standout on the football field — he’s also an accomplished volleyball player, contributing to his quick feet and rare body control for a lineman his size. He finishes blocks, moves well in space, and plays with a physical edge that offensive line coach Zach Hanson covets. He’s ranked among the top 50 prospects nationally in the 2026 cycle by 247Sports.
Utu’s profile complements USC’s pursuit of elite offensive line recruits like Keenyi Pepe, Kelvin Obot, and Malakai Lee, all of whom were in town for the Trojan Olympics weekend. While USC has already built significant depth in the 2026 class, Utu represents a potential cornerstone, the kind of prospect who can anchor the line for years.
Even though they're ranked No. 1 overall, USC should still be greedy. In college recruiting, verbal commitments are only the beginning, and players will change their minds over the coming months. Until the players become signees, expect the Trojans to keep pressing the issue.