USC’s Recruiting Power on Full Display as Trojans Host Michigan Wolverines
The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum won’t just be filled with fans when USC faces No. 15 Michigan—it’ll be filled with future Trojans. As one of the biggest matchups of the college football season, USC’s Big Ten clash with the Wolverines carries massive playoff implications.
But beyond the field, the weekend represents an equally significant recruiting opportunity for USC coach Lincoln Riley and general manager Chad Bowden, who will welcome a star-studded group of commits and blue-chip prospects to Los Angeles.
According to 247Sports, key commits like four-star quarterback Jonas Williams, four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui and four-star defensive back Brandon Lockhart are some of the many future Trojans visiting USC over the weekend.
Headliners from the No. 1 2026 Class
Additionally, 247Sports' Tom Loy reported that five-star offensive lineman Keenyi Pepe, five-star tight end Mark Bowman, and four-star wide receiver Ethan "Boobie" Feaster will be in attendande for Michigan vs. USC.
Bowman, a Mater Dei Catholic standout, is widely regarded as one of the most complete tight ends in the country. His combination of size, athleticism, and route-running ability makes him a perfect fit for Riley’s spread attack.
Pope, a dominant blocker from IMG Academy, anchors what might be the most talented offensive line class in the nation.
Feaster, an explosive playmaker who thrives in open space, rounds out a trio that exemplifies USC’s recruiting success under Riley.
The Trojans’ 2026 class is currently ranked among the nation’s best, featuring 32 total commitments.
That total includes 16 in-state prospects as USC's coaching staff focused on recruiting elite talent from California.
Rising 2027 Stars on the Sidelines
While the 2026 class is nearly complete, USC’s staff will also use this weekend to make an impression on several key 2027 targets.
Expected visitors include five-star edge rusher Zyron Forstall, four-star safety Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, four-star cornerback Duvay Williams, and four-star wide receiver Quentin Hale.
Forstall, one of the top overall prospects in the 2027 cycle, has already scheduled official visits to USC and Miami, with additional trips to LSU, Mississippi State, and Texas A&M under consideration.
His Oct. 11 visit marks his first official stop in Los Angeles—and a major opportunity for the Trojans to gain ground early in his recruitment.
Hale add intrigue as potential fit in Riley’s high-tempo offense, while Williams and Fa’alave-Johnson brings the kind of versatile athleticism USC has prioritized in the secondary.
Building for Now—and the Future
With the program already loaded with 2026 talent, this weekend serves as a statement of intent for USC’s future in the Big Ten.
The Trojans handled of their 2026 business early, locking in nearly all of their top targets by July 4. Now, their focus shifts toward maintaining national dominance heading into the 2027 cycle.
If USC can combine a statement win over Michigan with an impressive recruiting weekend, the ripple effect could extend far beyond the scoreboard.