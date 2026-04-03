USC Trojans Host Star-Studded List of Recruits for 14th Spring Practice

The USC Trojans saw a star-studded list of recruits make their way to practice on Friday, April 3, as they begin to close out spring ball.

USC was hot on the recruiting trail in the 2026 cycle, a class that finished No. 1 according to every outlet and have carried that momentum in the 2027 cycle as they make a push for a top five class and get a head start on the 2028 class. Two local schools were well represented on Friday with recruits and coaches, Orange Lutheran (Calif.) and Long Beach Poly (Calif.).

Adding to the 2027 Recruiting Class

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Sierra Canyon (Calif.) five-star defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou and Damien (Calif.) four-star safety Gavin Williams headline the uncommitted prospects that were on campus. It's been noted that Fakatou has a desire to play his college football outside the state of California, but that doesn't mean the Trojans won't continue to try and change his mind.

Williams returned to USC for the second time this spring. He attended practice on March 13. The Trojans have a high interest in Williams but the only question is whether or not they will be able to make it work with NIL. Notre Dame and Washington are also making a strong push for the highly coveted safety.

Westlake (Calif.) four-star tight end Charles Davis was back at USC for the third time this spring. His most recent visit was last weekend when Southern Cal held its scrimmage inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USC is battling a pair of Big Ten programs in Nebraska and Oregon for the local product.

Oct 21, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Utah Utes in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

San Mateo (Calif.) Serra three-star tight end Jace Cannon returned for the second time this spring. Valor Christian (Colo.) three-star IOL Reis Russell made the trip to Los Angeles. Russell walked onto the practice field with his former high school teammate, freshman offensive lineman Kannon Smith.

San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic five-star athlete Honor Fa'alave-Johnson was back on campus for third time as he continues to get accustomed to life at USC. He walked out on the field with Coach Dogg, who played a vital role in the Trojans landing the No. 1 ranked player in California.

Impressive List of 2028 Recruits

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As the Trojans continue to put an emphasis on building a fence around Southern California in recruiting, they hosted an impressive list of 2028 recruits.

Three local defensive backs made their way back to campus for the second time this spring in Santa Margarita (Calif.) four-star cornerback Ca'ron "Prime" Williams and Mission Viejo (Calif.) four-star safety Jordan Hicks. Santa Margarita has become a pipeline for the Trojans, they have five players from the Trinity League power on the roster and signing three of them from their state championship team this past fall.

Hicks also comes from an a premier program in Orange County and has spoken before about the wave of Southern California recruits staying home to play at USC has caught his attention, Hicks is a versatile defensive back that can play corner or safety.

Long Beach Poly (Calif.) four-star athlete Zion Anderson also returned for the second time this spring with his uncle, former Trojans receiver Travon Patterson.