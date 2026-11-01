Lincoln Riley Sends Fiery Message About Job After USC Upsets Ohio State

Coach Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans didn't just get showered with rain. Excited USC fans started showering Riley and his team with excitement by storming the field after USC beat the nation's No. 2 team, Ohio State, stunning the Buckeyes 30-18 on Halloween night.

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

USC neutralized dynamic Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith while also frustrating first-time starting quarterback Luke Fahey. And this USC team quickly overcame the 24-7 debacle on Oct. 24 at Wisconsin, which placed Riley back on the hot seat. Riley saw quarterback Jayden Maiava become efficient again, while another No. 4, wide receiver Trent Mosley of the Trojans, set the tone with the opening 69-yard touchdown reception.

Riley, though, did more than address the win. He also dropped a fiery postgame statement that was handwritten by him after taking questions from the media.

Lincoln Riley Dishes Why He's the Right Coach for USC

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks the sideline during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"This program's built on internal joy. Not on external applause."

"This win is for all the staff members, the players, the leaders, admin, all the people within the walls.

I said before this game that I'm the right person for this job. And as long as all those people know that, that's all I care about."

"I appreciate being part of this university and all it does. I appreciate our kids and our staff, and I'm gonna continue to fight on, 'cause that's what being a Trojan is all about."

Lincoln Riley Dives Into 'Really Fun' Win

USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (8) forces a fumble by Ohio State Buckeyes running back Isaiah West (32) during the NCAA football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Really fun win tonight. Great atmosphere inside the Coliseum."

"I'm super proud of the team. Just the players, staff, everybody stayed together through the week. And that was key throughout the week."

"It's a pretty happy locker room. They had a great mentality across the way."

"Every win is important. When you get a chance to play one of the best programs in America for a very long, long time, those are great opportunities. But we had to do a good job of getting past last week and getting focused on the opportunity that was at hand. And I thought our team did a phenomenal job with that."

"We play in, arguably, the best conference in America. And every week is a battle. But what you did last week doesn't matter; what you do next week doesn't matter. Every game has its own season. That's what it feels like. You've got to bring it every single week. It's a big win; there's no question about it."

USC Got More Timely Plays to Beat Ohio State

USC Trojans defensive tackles Floyd Boucard (88) and Jide Abasiri (97) celebrate an interception during the NCAA football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"We played better in situations."

"The red zone was obviously maybe the biggest differential in the game. We were awesome in the red zone, and that's not an easy offense to stop with the threats they have. I thought [USC defensive coordinator] Gary Patterson called a great game."

"That's what these games come down to: Who plays the best situational football. And we did it tonight."

"I also thought our running backs ran harder, and that's a tough front to run against. We stayed more patient with it and having 'Waymo' [USC running back Waymond Jordan] back healthier than he's been provided a real spark, for sure."

USC, Lincoln Riley Felt a Win Coming

USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (8), defensive end Zuriah Fisher (18) and safety Christian Pierce (6) celebrate an Ohio State Buckeyes turnover during the NCAA football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"It's the same thing I've been seeing for five years. I know it wasn't anything different this week."

"I know what's building within those walls. And all my experiences in this game tell me that, with every fiber in my being."

"I knew we would play well and respond. It's not about me, though. It's about these guys. I love team sports because I love being a part of teams and part of people. And when they start to have success and feel good about it, that's all I need."

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