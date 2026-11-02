USC Trojans Stock Report: Three Players Rising and Falling After Ohio State Upset

The USC Trojans shocked the college football world on Saturday, taking down the No. 2-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, 30-18. In what has already been an unpredictable college football season, another domino fell as the Trojans handed Ohio State its second loss of the season.

USC entered Saturday with two losses, one to a three-loss Oregon team that has experienced its own struggles and another to a Wisconsin team that was subsequently steamrolled by Iowa and dropped out of the AP Poll. Yet, the Trojans turned around and took down a Buckeyes team whose only previous loss was by one point to Texas.

USC Trojans defensive tackles Floyd Boucard (88) and Jide Abasiri (97) celebrate an interception during the NCAA football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The win could not have come at a better time for the now-No. 18 Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley. Following the loss to Wisconsin, USC was facing mounting questions about its ability to compete with the nation's best under Riley.

However, taking down a No. 2-ranked Ohio State team changes the conversation surrounding Riley's tenure and the season's outlook, as it drastically helps their College Football Playoff path.

Saturday's upset was also defined by several key individual performances. USC's offense found success both through the air and on the ground. On top of that, the defense delivered one of its most impressive performances of the season. Prior to Saturday, the Trojans were surrendering 25.0 points per game, which was tied for 77th in the FBS. Holding an Ohio State offense to just 18 points was a significant departure from that season-long defensive baseline.

Some Trojans rose to the occasion and played pivotal roles in taking down one of the nation's top teams, while the same cannot be said for others.

Risers:

Waymond Jordan, Running Back

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running back Waymond Jordan made the case for himself as a key piece of USC's offense following the Trojans' 30-18 upset over No. 2 Ohio State. The senior running back finished the night with 12 carries for 48 yards and scored a crucial nine-yard rushing touchdown in the first half. He also contributed in the passing game, recording two receptions for 17 yards.

Jordan's ability to contribute in multiple facets of the offense was important against an Ohio State defense that had been difficult for opposing offenses to break down. Alongside fellow running back King Miller, Jordan helped establish a more productive ground attack.

Mark Bowman, Tight End

USC Trojans tight end Mark Bowman (19) leaps over Ohio State Buckeyes safety Jaylen McClain (8) during the NCAA football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

True freshman tight end Mark Bowman made one of the biggest plays of USC's upset over Ohio State. Despite returning from an injury, Bowman made the most of his opportunities and finished the night with three receptions for 79 yards.

The highlight of Bowman's performance came in the third quarter when he caught a pass over the middle from quarterback Jayden Maiava and took off downfield. Near midfield, the 6-foot-4, 235-pound tight end hurdled Ohio State safety Jaylen McClain before landing on his feet, breaking multiple tackles and powering through additional Buckeye defenders. Bowman took the play all the way to the three-yard line, setting up a USC touchdown.

Deven Bryant, Linebacker

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Luke Fahey (13) runs at USC Trojans linebacker Deven Bryant (17) during the NCAA football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Deven Bryant was one of the biggest contributors to USC's defensive turnaround against Ohio State. Bryant led the Trojans in tackles while helping contain one of the nation's most talented offenses. The redshirt junior linebacker finished with 11 total tackles, including four solo stops, against the No. 2-ranked Buckeyes.

Bryant entered the matchup averaging 5.5 tackles per game, with 44 total tackles through USC's first eight games of the season. He nearly doubled that average against Ohio State.

His production was also part of a much larger defensive effort from the Trojans. Before Saturday, USC was allowing 25.0 points per game, tied for 77th in the FBS. Holding Ohio State to just 18 points represented a significant improvement.

With the Trojans needing more consistent performances from their defense moving forward, his showing against Ohio State could be a significant step in the right direction.

Fallers:

Jahkeem Stewart, Defensive Tackle

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Luke Fahey (13) is pressured by Southern California Trojans defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart (4) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite USC's impressive defensive performance against Ohio State, defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart had a relatively quiet night individually.

Stewart finished the night with three total tackles, all solo, but did not record a sack or a tackle for loss.

Stewart also had a costly mistake late in the first quarter when he was flagged for an offside penalty. The five-yard infraction came on a first-and-10 at USC's 40-yard line, giving Ohio State a more manageable first-and-five from the 35. The Buckeyes ultimately capitalized on the drive, converting the opportunity into their second field goal of the night.

King Miller, Running Back

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Christian Alliegro (14) tackles USC Trojans running back King Miller (8) during the NCAA football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Running back King Miller was one of the USC players whose individual performance was overshadowed by the Trojans' impressive victory over Ohio State. While the running back contributed to USC's ground game, a costly second-quarter fumble was a significant mistake in an otherwise strong offensive performance.

The turnover came with USC leading 17-6 and driving deep into Ohio State territory with an opportunity to extend its advantage to three scores. Instead, Miller fumbled the football.

Prophet Brown, Defensive Back

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Isaiah West (32) runs the ball against Southern California Trojans cornerback Prophet Brown (16) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive back Prophet Brown had a difficult assignment against Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who finished with 10 receptions and managed to make several important plays despite the Trojans' overall defensive success.

One of the more notable moments came in the first quarter when Ohio State quarterback Luke Fahey connected with Smith for a 27-yard reception on a second-and-13. Brown was in coverage on the play, but Smith was able to make the catch down the right sideline and turn what could have been a difficult third-down situation into a significant gain for the Buckeyes.

While USC ultimately held Ohio State to just 18 points and limited the Buckeyes' overall offensive production, Smith still managed to put together a productive night. His 10 receptions and ability to make plays in key situations highlighted some of the challenges Brown faced throughout the matchup.

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