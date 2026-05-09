Four-Star Receiver Quentin Hale Shares His Thoughts on USC's Recruiting Class

Receiving an offer from USC last April was a "dream come true” for Corona Centennial (Calif.) four-star receiver Quentin Hale.

Hale grew up very close to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, but the Trojans weren't going to solely rely on that aspect to land Hale. From the moment they extended an offer to Hale, USC was incredibly persistent in their pursuit of the No. 50 overall prospect and No. 9 receiver, per 247Sports.

Corona Centennial (Calif.) four-star receiver and USC Trojans commit Quentin Hale | USC Trojans on SI

Hale was a highly coveted recruit that drew interest from all over the country but instead of taking a number of spring and official visits this summer, the local star announced his pledge to the Trojans on February 20.

“I feel like it was really nothing to wait on, to be honest," Hale said. "That felt like home to me, everything just felt right. The love there. I feel like I'm gonna succeed and play my best football. I didn’t want to wait, I was ready.”

“They recruited me hard and showed me that they really care. They really expressed how they was going to use me all that.”

Impact of Southern California Recruiting

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC changed its entire recruiting approach in the 2026 class, putting a high priority on landing top prospects in California. The Trojans have seen the ripple effect of that on its 2027 class as local recruits have taken notice of the major changes to their hometown school, including Hale.

“A lot because you could tell they trying to build something special," Hale said. "Everything just coming together, they just getting started.”

Of the 13 commitments USC holds in the 2027 class, 10 of them come from California. And for the second consecutive cycle, the Trojans have re-established as the primary recruiting force in their backyard.

“You see all the recruits, everybody jumping on the train," Hale said. "Cali got the best football, so we gonna be cold.”

Hale has been in constant contact with a pair of local 2027 commits in Chaparral (Calif.) four-star receiver Eli Woodard and Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star cornerback Danny Lang. He’s even started to put on his recruiting hat with his teammate, 2028 running back Malaki Davis, who has become a frequent visitor at USC.

Relationship with Dennis Simmons

Sep 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (leff) and wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons react against the Nevada Wolf Pack in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC’s receivers coach Dennis Simmons’ resume when it comes to developing pass-catchers speaks for itself. He’s coached multiple Biletnikoff Award winners in former Texas Tech receiver Michael Crabtree and Oklahoma receiver Dede Westbrook.

Former Sooners receivers Marquise Brown, CeeDee Lamb and USC receiver Jordan Addison blossomed into first round picks. And most recently, former Trojan receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane worked under the tutelage of Simmons.

“My relationship with Coach Simmons is great, we talk all the time," Hale said. "He develops receivers, he gets receivers out. I worked with him, I trained with him. It's crafting, working, you could tell he know how to polish.”

Hale shared what separated the Trojans coach during his recruiting process.

“Just him being a passionate coach and him keeping it 100 with you. Not gonna sugarcoat nothing, he wants the best for you," Hale said. "If you got to fix something to do better, he gonna tell you that and then it's your job to listen.”

Hale made his way to USC for two spring practices and was able to get another up-close look at Simmons. However, one thing in particular stood out to him about watching the team practice.

“Competitiveness. I love competitiveness," Hale said. "Anything that involves working, that’s calling my name for real.”

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