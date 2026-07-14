USC Trojans Recruits See Major Shift in Newest Rankings Update

USC Trojans football has received a critical update on the class of 2027 recruiting trail. The latest Rivals300 rankings for the 2027 recruiting cycle were released Monday with updated evaluations for many of the nation's top prospects.

USC continues to boast one of the country's premier commitments in five-star defensive end Mekai Brown, who remains among the nation's elite despite a slight movement in the rankings.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brown is one of just 23 players to receive a five-star rating from Rivals in the latest update, checking in as the No. 18 overall prospect in the country.

Although USC's 2027 recruiting class has slipped from its early top-five standing nationally, the Trojans still have one of the cycle's premier building blocks already committed.

Where USC Commits Landed in Latest Rankings

Per WeAreSC's Scott Schrader, a number of USC commits made moves in the newest rankings update:

Mekai Brown: No. 17 → No. 18

Honor Fa'alave-Johnson: No. 36 → No. 36

Danny Lang: No. 93 → No. 93

Quentin Hale: No. 98 → No. 98

Roye Oliver: No. 128 → No. 128

Drew Fielder: No. 172 → No. 141

Dylan Wafle: No. 182 → No. 161

Gavin Williams: No. 195 → No. 217

Aaryn Washington: No. 224 → No. 226

Jace Cannon: Unranked → No. 296 (earned fourth star)

Javon Vital: No. 50 running back → No. 52 running back

Josiah Poyer: Unranked (87, three-star) → Unranked (87, three-star)

Isaia Vandermade: Unranked (87, three-star) → Unranked (87, three-star)

While most of USC's commitments saw little movement, offensive lineman Drew Fielder and defensive lineman Tolo Tuihalamaka posted notable climbs. Tight end Jace Cannon also entered the Rivals300 after earning his fourth star.

Why Mekai Brown Is Rated So Highly

Brown continues to cement himself as one of the nation's premier defensive prospects. Rivals ranks him as the No. 18 overall player in the country, while On3 lists him as the No. 18 overall prospect and the No. 3 player at his position.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans run out of the tunnel and on to the field for the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 6-6, 235-pound defensive end possesses size coaches covet. Brown also brings a multi-sport background as a standout basketball player, showcasing the lateral quickness, body control and explosiveness that translate well to rushing the passer.

His junior season production backed up those physical tools. Brown recorded 68 total tackles, 10 sacks and 11 tackles for loss over nine games, averaging more than a sack per contest while consistently disrupting opposing offenses.

Landing a player of Brown's caliber so early in the recruiting cycle gives USC a cornerstone piece to build around and provides instant credibility to the Trojans' 2027 class.

Why Isn't Honor Fa'alave-Johnson a Rivals Five-Star?

One point of confusion following the latest update involves USC safety commit Honor Fa'alave-Johnson.

Southern California coach Lincoln Riley looks for answers against Oregon during the second half touchdown Nov. 22, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Although he is a five-star in the Rivals Industry ranking, he is not one of Rivals' 23 standalone five-star prospects. That's because Rivals currently ranks him No. 36 overall nationally, leaving him just outside its current five-star cutoff.

Thanks to elite grades from other national outlets, he sits No. 12 overall in the Industry Ranking, which is high enough to earn five-star status.

As the recruiting cycle continues through the senior season, Fa'alave-Johnson remains well positioned to eventually earn an individual five-star ranking from Rivals.

USC's 2027 Class Still Has Plenty of Time to Climb

USC got off to one of the hottest starts in the 2027 recruiting cycle, climbing as high as No. 4 nationally and No. 1 in the Big Ten after securing 13 early commitments.

Since then, programs such as Oregon, Ohio State and Michigan have added larger waves of commitments, causing the Trojans to slide to No. 13 nationally in the team recruiting rankings despite keeping one of the nation's most talented groups together.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans offensive lineman Micah Banuelos (59), quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and USC Trojans defensive end Jadyn Ramos (95) celebrate after defeating the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The current ranking isn't necessarily an indication that USC's class has lost momentum. Team recruiting rankings fluctuate throughout the cycle as classes grow, and the Trojans still possess elite top-end talent led by Brown, while Fa'alave-Johnson remains one of the nation's highest-rated defensive backs.

With months remaining before signing day, coach Lincoln Riley and his staff still have opportunities to add highly ranked prospects, improve the class' overall ranking and potentially flip commitments from other programs. As one of only 12 schools currently represented by a Rivals five-star prospect, USC is still in the mix to finish with one of the nation's top recruiting classes.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, and X for the latest news.