USC Trojans Commit Sees Recruiting Ranking Skyrocket

The Trojans’ 2027 recruiting class may be slipping in the national rankings, but a member of the class is on the upswing.

Tight end Jace Cannon became the 10th member of USC's class in the 2027 cycle after a spring visit on April 11 where he announced his commitment to the Trojans. At the time the rising senior was rated as a three-star prospect by both On3/Rivals and 247Sports. For national position rank, Cannon was No. 34 (247Sports) and No. 35 (On3/Rivals). As a California recruit, the tight end was No. 59 and No. 50 respectively.

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) gets set to pass to tight end Walker Lyons (85) who runs for a touchdown during the first half against the Georgia Southern Eagles at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jace Cannon Now Four-Star Tight End

On July 13, On3/Rivals updated Cannon to a four-star recruit. He also moved up to the No. 12 tight end in the nation and No. 23 prospect out of California. Cannon’s profile update placed him in the 2027 Rivals300 list at No. 296.

247Sports still has Cannon listed at three-stars but he has moved up on their national rankings – No. 31 at his position and No. 57 player in California.

Jace Cannon’s Possible Impact on the Tight End Room

Cannon’s rating update is warranted after the type of performance he had during his junior campaign at Junipero Serra (San Mateo, Calif.). Through 13 games Cannon recorded 29 receptions for 569 yards and three touchdowns, per MaxPreps. He also brought in 77 yards on four returns for kickoff.

At 6-5, 210 pounds, Cannon is the modern tight end archetype – athletic, fast receiving threat. This enabled the rising senior to be used at multiple positions on the field: traditional tight end, the X-receiver, out of the backfield and even the slot. He has the speed to blaze past linebackers and route running skills to get open in the secondary. It also takes multiple defenders to bring him down.

His background in basketball, baseball and even motocross has given him impressive body control as he can track down balls, contour his body, jump up for 50-50 balls and spatial awareness. He can improve as a blocker and lacks a little bit of grit and strength in the trenches. Stepping onto a university facility will likely fix that.

USC Trojans freshman tight end Mark Bowman | USC Trojans on SI

There are currently seven tight ends following the 2026 spring session.

Redshirt-senior Carson Tabaracci is the veteran of the group but has only appeared in 21 (12 games in 2023, nine appearances in 2025) games in the past four seasons with four receptions, 64 yards and a touchdown. Following him are red-shirt junior Tucker Ashcraft and junior Josiah Jefferson. Ashcraft has limited experience at Wisconsin while Jefferson is the No. 1 JUCO tight end (247Sports, On3/Rivals, ESPN) out of Southwestern College (Chula Vista, Calif.).

Incoming freshman Mark Bowman has generated the most excitement out of the position group due to recruiting status of the 2026 cycle – five-stars, top-30 player in the nation, top-five prospect out of California and All-American honors. Following spring practices, it's believed Bowman has a chance of stealing reps as a true freshman, potentially starting later in the season.

Cannon remains the only tight end commit in his class and USC has yet to land another in the 2028 cycle. If Cannon were to graduate early and join the Trojans in the spring – something many of the 2026 commits did – he may get a leg up on the competition and impress Chad Savage and the rest of the coaching staff.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.