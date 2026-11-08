USC's Road History Puts Betting Odds Against Them in Upcoming Matchup vs. Indiana

For the second time this season, the No. 20 USC Trojans are listed as an underdog on the road. The first time sportsbooks had the odds against the Trojans was for their Week 6 clash against Penn State. USC ultimately won 31-23, playing a complete, sound game.

Then in Week 8 – coming off a bye – USC put up their worst performance of the season, losing 24-7 at Wisconsin, a game they were the favorites in. Granted they were able to bounce back with a 30-18 upset over Ohio State, but they find themselves in a similar situation: entering the bye week off a big win, followed by a challenge on the road. Due to USC’s history, the reigning champions, No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers, are given the slight edge in this crucial conference clash.

Underdogs on the Road

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

DraftKings and Bet365 have USC moneyline set at +220 and -270 for Indiana. FanDuel and Caesars currently have USC moneyline set at +215 and -265 for Indiana. BetMGM is giving the Trojans +210 odds to win and -275 for the Hoosiers.

On prediction markets, 69 percent of Polymarket traders are riding for an Indiana win while 67 percent of Kalshi traders are banking on Indiana to win. Even ESPN Analytics’ matchup predictor is giving the Hoosiers a 78.2 percent chance to win.

Over/Under and Points Spread

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti during the Indiana versus Ohio State football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

All five sportsbooks currently have the total points set at 49.5 but with different odds for each team:

On DraftKings, USC has -105 odds for the over and Indiana is at -115 for the under.

On FanDuel, USC and Indiana both have -110 odds.

On Bet365, USC has -107 odds while Indiana has -113.

On BetMGM, USC is at -108 and Indiana is at -110.

On Caesars, USC and Indiana’s over/under odds are both -112.

Both Kalshi and Polymarket have their total points at 49.5 as well, with 48 percent of Kalshi traders investing in the over.

As for the spread, DraftKings and BetMGM are giving Southern Cal +7 points with -105 odds to cover. FanDuel (-124), Bet365 (-123) and Caesars (-118) are giving the Trojans +7.5 points but with different odds to cover. Both prediction markets are giving USC +7.5 points as well with 44 percent of Kalshi traders riding with Indiana to win by +7.5 points.

USC Trojans defensive tackles Floyd Boucard (88) and Jide Abasiri (97) celebrate an interception during the NCAA football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Entering the game, USC is now 3-6 against the spread (33.3 cover rate percentage, -4.2 ATS). To make matters worse for bettors, when USC has equal rest with their opponent – Indiana is also coming off a bye – they are 0-2 against the spread (zero percent cover rate, -12.5 ATS) and are 0-1 after a bye (zero percent cover rate, -19.0 ATS).

On the flipside, they are 2-4 after a win (33.3 percent, -5.2 ATS) and 1-1 as underdogs (50 percent, +4.0 ATS).

USC was able to cover the spread by 18.5 points versus Ohio State, due in large part to the defense holding the Buckeyes to nine points in the first half and the Trojans scoring off explosive plays. The Trojans will need to have a similar outing against the Hoosiers – halt their rushing attack and take advantage of a vulnerable secondary on the offensive side of the ball.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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