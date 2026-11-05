USC’s Biggest Concerns Entering the Bye Week: What's Real, What's an Overreaction

Following a statement 30-18 win over then-No. 2 Ohio State and debuting at No. 20 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, the USC Trojans enter their second bye week with legitimate playoff aspirations.

Just a week before the Ohio State game, several questions surrounded the Trojans, particularly regarding fifth-year head coach Lincoln Riley and his future in Los Angeles. However, following a massive upset that seemed to reignite the program's hopes of making the College Football Playoff, some of that noise has quieted, at least for the time being.

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) drops back to pass against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a tough stretch ahead, highlighted by trips to face No. 4 Indiana and No. 6 UCLA, the Trojans have plenty of opportunity in front of them. But there's also plenty to prove.

USC has a legitimate chance to prove their upset over Ohio State was a sign of what's to come rather than just a one-time performance against a Buckeyes team adjusting to life without starting quarterback Julian Sayin.

The stretch ahead could ultimately determine whether USC is a legitimate national championship contender or pretender. On top of that, the coming slate could also have significant implications for Riley's future in Los Angeles.

Despite the momentum surrounding the program, questions remain about just how good this Trojans team really is. So, as USC heads into the most important stretch of its season, what's a legitimate concern and what's an overreaction?

USC’s Toughness Away From Home Remains a Legitimate Concern

One of the biggest concerns surrounding USC heading into the final stretch of the season is whether the Trojans can consistently show up in tough road environments. While the win over Ohio State slightly helped address the “toughness” narrative surrounding the program, it's not a concern that can be completely dismissed.

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In fact, it's something that has followed Lincoln Riley throughout his tenure in Los Angeles. Before USC's matchup with Ohio State, college football analyst Colin Cowherd addressed the Trojans' struggles on his show, saying they "get pushed around on the road” and “lack an innate toughness in these big games." He went on to compare USC to a "convertible sports car in the winter," adding, "It just doesn't work."

While Cowherd has been openly critical of Riley and the Trojans, there's some evidence behind that criticism. Over a stretch spanning the past three seasons, USC has gone just 7–11 in true road games under Riley. The Trojans are also 6–15 against AP Top 25 opponents under Riley.

This season, the 24-7 loss to Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium was another example of those struggles. USC was held to just seven points in a physical road environment, which was cause for concern about whether the Trojans can consistently match the physicality of some of the Big Ten's toughest teams away from home.

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph (1) is caught by USC Trojans defensive end Luke Wafle (94) during their game Oct. 24, 2026, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Trojans' two biggest remaining tests come away from the Coliseum, with a trip to No. 4 Indiana followed by a rivalry matchup against No. 6 UCLA at the Rose Bowl. Both games will present different challenges, but USC will need to find a way to handle the pressure and physicality that come with playing in a hostile environment.

However, it's not as if the Trojans haven't shown they can do it. Their 31-23 road win over Penn State at Beaver Stadium earlier this season was a pretty good example of what this team is capable of when it puts everything together. USC handled one of the toughest environments in college football and came away with an important win.

With a bye week now in front of them, the Trojans have an opportunity to get healthy, make adjustments and prepare for what could be the most important road game of their season against Indiana.

If USC can carry the physicality and defensive intensity it showed against Ohio State into these final matchups, it has a chance to put some of those road concerns to rest. But until the Trojans prove they can consistently win these types of games, it's a legitimate concern heading into the final stretch.

USC's No. 20 CFP Ranking Isn't as Concerning as It Seems

Despite sitting at 7–2 and coming off one of the biggest wins of the season, there hasn't been a ton of confidence in USC's College Football Playoff chances. After losses to Oregon and Wisconsin, oddsmakers viewed the Trojans as longshots to make the 12-team field, especially with a difficult schedule still ahead.

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) carries the ball against Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns cornerback Brent Gordon Jr. (11) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In fact, heading into the initial CFP rankings reveal, USC's odds of making the playoff sat at +1900, according to BetMGM. The betting market largely viewed the Trojans as a team that would likely finish with at least three losses, which in turn would make it increasingly difficult to see a path into the playoff conversation.

However, USC's 30-18 upset over then-No. 2 Ohio State changed things. The Trojans followed that statement win by debuting at No. 20 in the first official College Football Playoff rankings, which keeps their postseason hopes very much alive.

While No. 20 isn't exactly where USC wants to be at this point in the season, it's also not a position that should have the Trojans panicking. The initial rankings are just that: initial rankings. There is still plenty of football left to be played, and USC has an opportunity to make a significant jump with the schedule it has in front of it.

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) makes a catch in the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The upcoming matchups against No. 4 Indiana and No. 6 UCLA present difficult challenges, but they also give the Trojans a chance to add two more quality wins to their resume. If USC can take care of business in those games, it's hard to imagine the committee overlooking a team with a win over Ohio State and additional victories against top competition.

Of course, the Trojans don't have much room for error with two losses already on their record. But being a long shot to make the playoffs isn't the same as being out of the race.

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