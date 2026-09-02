USC Running Back Waymond Jordan Gets Candid on First Game Back From Injury

The No. 14 USC Trojans kicked off the 2026 season with a 42-26 win over San José State in Week 0. Senior running back Waymond Jordan was a bright spot in the win as he is returning from a season-ending injury. As they prepare for Fresno State (Sept. 4), Jordan reflected on his first game back, the running back room's performance and the impact of the freshmen during a post-practice interview on Sept. 1.

First Game Back From Injury

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) carries the ball against the San Jose State Spartans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jordan suffered a season-ending injury on Oct. 11, 2025, disrupting what could have been a career-high year for the senior back. Then he missed out on spring ball due to a minor arthroscopic procedure to clean up his ankle. By the time the Trojans’ summer sessions were rolling in, Jordan was cleared to participate. He also entered fall camp with zero restrictions.

“It just felt amazing just being around the teammates and just being electric. Just being able to be on the sideline with the defense and just having fun,” Jordan said about his return. “Seeing us put all three phases of the game together and just having fun together.”

Jordan’s first play of the game was a powerful nine-yard run, a sign that he was fully back.

“The jitters was a little high, like just not being able to play the game for a little minute,” Jordan said about his first play. “Once I got that first run and I just heard my teammates on the sideline and then I think everything just went away and I just got back to playing normal football.”

Jordan exited the game at the start of the third quarter. He finished with a statline of eight carries for 48 yards.

Splitting Reps With King Miller

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs for a touchdown in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it was a triumphant return for Jordan, this was also the first game that he would be splitting reps with redshirt-sophomore King Miller. During Jordan’s absence, Miller rushed for 972 yards on 156 carries with eight touchdowns. Aug. 29 would be fans’ first look at this new found one-two punch.

“I think just being in there and having fun with him, just knowing that we trust each other. We can just communicate easily. We're both unselfish, so like we just we don't care who gets the ball,” Jordan said about Miller.

Just like Jordan, Miller was pulled from the game by the third quarter. He recorded 15 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown.

“We actually tell each other to get the ball and then we just almost rock-paper-scissors who get the ball. So it just be fun out there just having fun with him and just any guy in the backfield honestly.”

Coach Anthony Jones and Running Back Room’s Performance

USC Trojans freshman running backs Shahn Alston and Deshonne Redeaux | USC Trojans on SI

The running backs were able to flex their depth in the season opening win.

Once Jordan and Miller exited the game, true freshman Shahn Alston took on a majority of the carries – seven rushes for 30 yards and a touchdown. Fellow true freshman Deshonne Redeaux posted two carries for 26 yards and had 69 yards off of three returns. Redshirt-freshman Riley Wormley also saw some action with one carry for a five-yard touchdown – the first of his Trojans career – and a reception for six yards.

Unfortunately for the running back room, coach Anthony Jones Jr. wasn’t that impressed with the group’s performance.

“It was brutal. It was brutal from coach Jones. He didn't think we played well, so we took that,” Jordan said about the film sessions with Jones. “We knew we didn't play that well as to our standards, so we we just took that and just trying to get better this week.”

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley head coach Lincoln Riley Lincoln Riley Riley enters the field before the game against the San José State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Jones, the backs’ ball security could have been better and there would have been more explosive runs if the backs’ kept their feet.

“Like any grade that's not a 90 percent and above like is basically an F to him," Jordan said. "So, he grades really extremely.”

Lincoln Riley also shared during post-game interviews that explosive plays were missed.

“I think it was just more from our perspective, more overthinking and just not going out there and playing. I mean, we just didn't play to our standard that we didn't make the plays that we usually make. So, I think we just got to take that in the film room and just get better this week.”

Impact of Tobias Raymond on Offense

USC Trojans offensive lineman Tobias Raymond | USC Trojans on SI

Week 0 also marked the first game that veteran offensive lineman Tobias Raymond played center. During fall camp, redshirt-senior Kilian O’Conner went down with a season-ending injury, making way for Raymond to assume the position. In 2025, Raymond started and played all 13 games at left guard, right guard and right tackle, his primary position.

With this new role, Raymond has stepped up as a key leader on offense.

“I've been seeing Toby take those steps since January. Put him in more of a vocal role, like just letting him be able to speak up and just letting guys know," Jordan said about Raymond’s growth. “He's one of the biggest leaders that we have. He lets the offense know this is not our standard.”

Jordan added that Raymond would also get on the scout team and defense, holding them to the high standard he has for the starting offense.

“He holds me accountable also. He's just one of the best leaders that we have.”

Impression of 2026 Recruiting Class

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) celebrates with tight end Mark Bowman (19) after scoring on a 9-yard touchdown pass against the San Jose State Spartans in the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jordan also gave credit to members of the Trojans’ 2026 recruiting class. On offense, receivers Trent Mosely, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Tron Baker along with tight end Mark Bowman got to start. In total 16 true freshmen saw the field in Week 0.

“I think he just brings a lot of energy to the room. He's really versatile also. So, I think he's just been growing as a running back in general. His speed has gotten way cleaner when it comes to making cuts. And then I think he's just going to keep making plays and keep getting better as a year go on,” Jordan said about Redeaux. “I love watching him run out there on kick return. I was I was in his ear telling [him] ‘Go get one’.”

Aside from Mosley’s breakout game, fellow wideout Ethan “Boobie” Feaster and Bowman showed off impressive blocking despite not seeing a lot of action in the passing game.

“I'm impressed, like really impressed. I mean, just knowing that's a big jump coming from high school to college. But we've been emphasizing that since January," he said. "Those guys been doing an amazing job, like doing the fundamental fives and just in the weight room. So, it's not a surprise that they can do it. I mean, I'm shocked still that they're freshman sometimes, just being around them.”

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