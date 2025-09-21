USC Trojans' Running Backs Highlight Big Ten Home Opener Win Over Michigan State
The No. 21-ranked USC Trojans defeated the Michigan State Spartans 45-31 in their Big Ten home opener to improve to 4-0 on the season for the first time since 2023. There were several impactful performances on offense from USC, including quarterback Jayden Maiava throwing for 234 yards and three touchdowns on 20-of-26 passing.
It was USC's running back duo of Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders that also highlighted the Trojans' success on offense, as they finished the win over the Spartans with 517 total yards.
USC's Running Back Duo Shines In Win Over Michigan State
Heading into the game, Michigan State, like USC, came in undefeated with a 3-0 record and was looking to pull off the upset. Through their three games this season, the Spartans had the ninth-best rush defense in the Big Ten, which the Trojans were hoping to take advantage of.
USC did just that as the dynamic running back duo of Jordan and Sanders combined for 241 rushing yards in the win over the Spartans. The Trojans established success on the ground from the opening kickoff of the game, and it remained throughout.
Jordan led the Trojans in rushing with 18 carries for 157 yards, and averaged 8.7 per rush. Sanders added 84 rushing yards on 13 carries, averaging 6.5 per rush.
In the third quarter, the Trojans held a 31-10 lead and shifted away from the run, which allowed the Spartans to cut the deficit to one score heading into the fourth quarter following a forced fumble. Wide receiver Makai Lemon's four-yard rushing touchdown and Maiava's second score on the ground helped secure the win for the Trojans.
In addition to his rushing touchdown, Lemon stepped up for USC with their second leading wide receiver, Ja'Kobi Lane, out with an injury. Lemon collected eight catches for 127 yards and a touchdown.
USC's Running Back Duo's Impact Moving Forward
Throughout Lincoln Riley's coaching career at both USC and Oklahoma, his teams haven't been known for having explosive running backs, yet two of them. Riley may have that on this USC roster with Sanders and Jordan.
Heading into the next three games, USC is expected to face the toughest stretch of the season. Sanders and Jordan could have a major impact on how USC fares in that stretch. The Trojans' three-game gauntlet of a schedule will begin next week when they travel to Champaign to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini.
Illinois is coming off a brutal 63-10 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington, which will make the Illini extra motivated when USC faces its first true road test of the season. USC will also host the Michigan Wolverines at home and travel to South Bend to take on Notre Dame over the next three games.
The record that USC comes out of the next three games will decide their standing in the Big Ten and their chances of earning a spot in the College Football Playoff. There is much that the Trojans can build on from the win against Michigan State, and having an efficient rushing attack is one of them.