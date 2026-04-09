Three Reasons Why USC Trojans Football Should Be Better Next Year

Following the 2025 season, the USC Trojans are looking to build off a fourth-place finish in the Big Ten and make a run at the College Football Playoff. There is great optimism in Los Angeles that the Trojans can make the jump to the top of the conference.

So here are three reasons why USC football should be better in 2026.

1. Offensive Line Continuity

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

With the Big Ten being one of the more physical conferences in the country, it is crucial to have a great offensive line that can establish physicality on the ground and protect the quarterback in the pass game.



The good news for the Trojans is that they are returning all five starters up front from the 2025 season. On the left side is Elijah Paige at tackle and Tobias Raymond at guard. In the middle is center Kilian O’Connor, and the right side is filled by right guard Alani Noa and Justin Tauanuu.



The offensive line is the one unit where chemistry is completely essential to success in all aspects of the game, so this continuity is huge for the success of the USC offense next season. With all the starters returning, the Trojans have an opportunity to improve on the success they had in 2025.



Last season, USC was able to run the ball well as they averaged 169.46 rush yards per game, which was 55th in the nation. The offensive line was also able to protect their quarterbacks with great success as they allowed just 15 sacks, ranking 12th in the country.



The continuity and experience this group has creates an opportunity to continue to develop chemistry together, but also increase the production on the ground and moving the ball through the air without missing a step up front.

2. Key Big Ten Tests At Home

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (wearing white visor) celebrates along with defensive end coach Shaun Nua after kicker Ryon Sayeri (48) hit a 54-yard field goal in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

When the conference schedule comes out, one of the biggest aspects to watch is who each team plays and the location of those games. Thankfully for the Trojans, they get the benefit of playing two Big Ten juggernauts at home.



The two matchups in Los Angeles are against Oregon on Sept. 26 and Ohio State on Oct. 31. The Ducks and Buckeyes are two of the teams that USC must beat if they want to take that next step and win a Big Ten title next season, and playing both of them at home is a huge help with the rest of the schedule in mind.



The benefit of playing these teams at home is the support of the USC fans and avoiding the travel to very hostile environments at Oregon and Ohio State. At home in 2025, the Trojans went 7-0, with major wins against Michigan and Iowa, which shows how important homefield advantage can be for USC.



The rest of the schedule has several tough opponents on the road, which is why these two home games are so significant. Other tough opponents include Washington at home, Indiana on the road, Penn State on the road, and Wisconsin on the road.



As a result of getting the Ducks and Buckeyes at home, this should help the Trojans perform much better in these tough tests and keep the Big Ten title hope alive deep into the season.

3. Quarterback Jayden Maiava Entering Year 3 Under Lincoln Riley

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) carries the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Another bonus for the Trojans is the return of quarterback Jayden Maiava as he enters year three under Lincoln Riley and his fourth collegiate season overall.



Riley, through his coaching career, has been able to develop several quarterbacks who have made the NFL, and Maiava has the potential to be another successful quarterback as he looks to have his best season yet with USC.



In 2025, Maiava was very productive with the Trojans as he recorded 3,711 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and a passer rating of 157.8. Maiava was able to be very accurate last season, as he completed 265 of 403 passes, which resulted in a completion percentage of 65.8.



Maiava gave Riley another weapon with his legs, adding six touchdowns on the ground. The athleticism of Maiava adds another level to the USC offense, and the more Maiava opts to use his legs, the more defenses have to plan for.



Riley has coached three different Heisman Trophy winners in quarterbacks Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, and Caleb Williams. Each of these players had very different skillsets, but Riley was able to maximize each one of them and their athletic traits.



With Maiava, Riley is hoping to do something similar, and based on his progression every year during his college career, Maiava should be able to take another step forward in 2026. Next season, Riley has the opportunity to develop Maiava as one of the better quarterbacks in the Big Ten.