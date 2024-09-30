USC Trojans Schedule: Five Best Remaining Opponents
The No. 11 USC Trojans are 3-1 following a 38-21 victory over the unranked Wisconsin Badgers. Despite one loss, the Trojans are still conteding in the Big Ten conference and in the hunt for the College Football Playoffs. The Trojans have already faced the No. 13 LSU Tigers and No. 10 Michigan Wolverines, two top-tier opponents. There are still some big games coming up this season, here are the best games left on the schedule.
USC Hosts No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions at 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
The next big game will be at home against the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday, Oct. 12. With the playoff expansion, this is the year that Penn State can finally make playoffs, always being the team to miss out. Penn State is 4-0, coming from a win against Illinois, another ranked Big Ten team. If the Trojans defeat Penn State, USC will go up in the rankings. It will give USC a major chance to make playoffs.
This will be a physical game for both teams' defenses. Both USC and Penn State have hard-hitting defenders. This game will come down to every play by both teams. The Nittany Lions offense has been more explosive, which is something for USC to watch out for. In the first half of the game against Wisconsin, the Badgers had some big plays resulting in a touchdown. This will be an important game on both sides, and one to watch.
USC Hosts The Rutgers Scarlet Knights On Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. PT at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Although it may not seem like it because of being unranked, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights are a sneaky team to watch. The Trojans will face the Scarlet Knights at home on Oct. 25. Rutgers is unranked but is slowly getting votes. A lot will depend on how the Scarlet Knights play the next two weeks. If Rutgers continues to win, this will be a big game to watch.
Rutgers has a strong defense, but they do give up points. Their success comes from pressuring the quarterback and USC’s weakness this season has been protecting quarterback Miller Moss. The Scarlet Knights also have running back Kyle Monangai, who is having a great season. USC will need to focus on stopping Monangai early, never allowing a momentum gain. If USC plays the way they have been, especially in the second half, this should be an exciting and physical game.
USC At Washington Huskies On Nov. 2 At Husky Stadium
USC will face the Washington Huskies on Nov. 2. The Huskies are not the team they once were, but this still could be a fun game to watch. Washington are 3-2, but they have been in each game until the end. USC cannot take them lightly based on their record.
Though the Trojans should win, it will still take a strong game on both sides of the ball. The USC defense should be able to shut down the offense, but will need to watch out for Washington wide receiver, Denzel Boston who has seven touchdowns this season. Huskies running back Johan Coleman also is progressing this season with 521 rushing yards and four touchdowns. The key will be for the Trojans to take the lead early, and force Washington to play from behind.
USC Hosts Nebraska Cornhuskers on Nov 16 At Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
On Nov. 16, the Trojans will face the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Nebraska opened up the season strong, but a loss against Illinois quieted the hype down. Nebraska is still a competitor on both sides of the ball. The game will also take place in late November, a big time for college football. This game will be a major indicator of USC's chances of making playoffs.
The USC defense going against Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola will be a fun matchup. It will be a major test for Raiola, who is having a strong season with 1,225 passing yards and nine touchdowns. Raiola has been sacked eight times though. The Nebraska defense is also having a strong season with 16 sacks. While unranked, Nebraska could make this a close game.
USC Hosts No. 14 Notre Dame Fighting Irish On Nov. 30 At Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
In the final week of the regular season, the USC Trojans will face the No. 14 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. This is an interesting matchup for the final regular-season game. It will likely have major playoff implications for both teams. If USC still only has one loss, there is a good chance that they will make playoffs. Winning against Notre Dame would likely make them a lock for the postseason.
Notre Dame is independent from any conference, and as of now, it does not look like the Fighting Irish will make playoffs. They already have two losses, which were both upsets. If Notre Dame continues to win and play good football, there is still a small chance for them. A win by USC would knock Notre Dame out and likely put USC in. This matchup on Nov. 30 could feel like a playoff game for these two teams. Notre Dame will also be playing at USC, lining up an electric atmosphere.
