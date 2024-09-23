Why The USC Trojans Can Still Make The College Football Playoff
The No. 13 USC Trojans faced their first loss of the season in week four against the No. 12 Michigan Wolverines. In college football, one loss can mean everything when making playoffs. However, this year is the first year of the playoff expansion. Despite being 2-1, it is not the end of the Trojans' playoff dreams.
There is still a long road ahead for USC. They have played just three games this year. The Trojans beat a tough team going against LSU in week one, which helps their case to make playoffs this year. With nine games to go, the USC Trojans control their destiny.
The new format of the college football playoffs features 12 teams. The top four conference champions will be ranked in the top four. There are still a couple of undefeated Big Ten teams, which USC will have to watch for. The rest of the teams will be chosen by the selection committee.
The first step for USC to make the playoffs is to win. While that may sound basic, it is the most important step. Looking ahead, the ranked opponents that the Trojans will be facing this year are No. 9 Penn State and No. 16 Notre Dame. The Trojans also face Nebraska, a strong team to watch, and Washington, who will compete. A loss to a non-ranked team will hurt the Trojans’ chances, but a win against a ranked team will heavily boost them.
Where it gets tricky is if there is another USC loss. They could still make playoffs, but it would depend on who the team loses to. Looking ahead based on current standings, the only team that could beat the Trojans, and USC still make playoffs is Penn State. The Nittany Lions are ranked higher and are currently undefeated. If Penn State were to win the game, and USC keeps a close score, the Trojans could still make playoffs. If the Trojans lose to an unranked opponent, or one ranked too low, that would likely be what keeps USC out of the playoffs this year.
There are other teams in the AP Top 25 Poll in the top 15 with losses. Those will be the teams to keep an eye on moving forward. If USC wins and any of those teams face a loss, that will help the Trojans move up. That is one of the ways making playoffs is out of USC’s control.
Aside from winning, the Trojans will need to be at the top of their game. The defense came through in the second half of the Michigan game. The defense fighting kept USC in the game until the end. The offense stepped up as well, but the offensive line must do better at protecting USC quarterback Miller Moss. Pro Football Focus gave the line an 8 out of 100 against Michigan. Not being able to throw the ball is hurting USC. If the Trojans want the chance of making playoffs, the offensive line must be better.
When facing unranked opponents, the Trojans will not just need to win, but be the better team. The playoff expansion opens the chances for numerous teams. USC’s performance in each game will be a factor when the committee votes. USC must score early and keep the lead.
There is still time for the USC Trojans to show they are a playoff team. They need to win and show consistency. The Trojans’ first task is to face the Wisconsin Badgers on Sept. 28.
