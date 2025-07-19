Former USC Trojans Quarterback Debuts on NFL Top 100 List
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold makes his NFL top 100 debut, checking in at No. 72. The list is voted on exclusively by the players themselves.
Darnold is the third former USC Trojans player to appear on the top 100 players of 2025 list, joining his new Seahawks teammate, defensive lineman Leonard Williams (No. 99), and Atlanta Falcons receiver Drake London (No. 97).
The former No. 3 overall pick by the New York Jets in the 2018 NFL Draft revitalized his career with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024. Darnold set new career-highs in passing yards (4,319), passing touchdowns (35), completions (361), completion percentage (66.2), passer rating (102.5) and led them to a 14-3 record and earned his first Pro Bowl nod.
However, all of that came to a screeching halt with a disappointing loss in the Wild Card game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Minnesota decided to move on from Darnold after the season and hand the keys of the franchise to 2024 first round pick JJ McCarthy after they selected him with No. 10 overall pick. McCarthy missed his entire rookie season after suffering a torn meniscus in his right knee in the Vikings preseason opener last season.
However, Darnold had created a market for himself when he hit free agency and signed a three-year deal worth up to $100.5 million, $55 million guaranteed with the Seahawks.
Darnold will face three of his former teams this season, starting with the San Francisco 49ers in the season opener. Darnold spent one season as the backup to Brock Purdy in 2023 under offensive genius Kyle Shanahan.
The opportunity provided Darnold an opportunity to reset his career, which paid dividends and lead to a breakout season in Minnesota the following season. And because the 49ers are a divisional opponent, Seattle will close out the regular season at San Francisco.
All eyes will be on the Darnold’s revenge game against the Vikings on Nov. 30 in Seattle. The contest is late enough in the season for Minnesota fans to know if the franchise made the right decision to move on from Darnold after a career year and move forward with McCarthy.
Darnold will face the Carolina Panthers, where he spent two seasons in 2021-22, following a trade from the Jets.
The 28-year-old signal-caller enters a pressure-packed season in his first year in the Pacific Northwest.
Was Darnold just a product of Minnesota coach Kevin O’Connell’s offense and having superstar receiver Justin Jefferson and a budding star in Jordan Addison to throw to? Or has he revived his career and begun to turn into a franchise quarterback that draft experts believed he could be coming out of Southern Cal?
Darnold signed a three-year deal with no guaranteed salary after this season, leaving the option to be cut after one season if he reverts back to his old ways.
Seattle reports to training camp on Tuesday, July 22.