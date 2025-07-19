All Trojans

Former USC Trojans Quarterback Debuts on NFL Top 100 List

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold had a career rebirth with the Minnesota Vikings last season, and the former USC Trojans star earned himself a spot on the NFL's top 100 players of 2025 list, voted on exclusively by current NFL players.

Kendell Hollowell

Sep 4, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Clay Helton on the sidelines in the first half of the game against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold makes his NFL top 100 debut, checking in at No. 72. The list is voted on exclusively by the players themselves. 

Darnold is the third former USC Trojans player to appear on the top 100 players of 2025 list, joining his new Seahawks teammate, defensive lineman Leonard Williams (No. 99), and Atlanta Falcons receiver Drake London (No. 97). 

Jun 11, 2025; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) passes the ball during mini-camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

The former No. 3 overall pick by the New York Jets in the 2018 NFL Draft revitalized his career with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024. Darnold set new career-highs in passing yards (4,319), passing touchdowns (35), completions (361), completion percentage (66.2), passer rating (102.5) and led them to a 14-3 record and earned his first Pro Bowl nod. 

However, all of that came to a screeching halt with a disappointing loss in the Wild Card game against the Los Angeles Rams. 

Minnesota decided to move on from Darnold after the season and hand the keys of the franchise to 2024 first round pick JJ McCarthy after they selected him with No. 10 overall pick. McCarthy missed his entire rookie season after suffering a torn meniscus in his right knee in the Vikings preseason opener last season. 

However, Darnold had created a market for himself when he hit free agency and signed a three-year deal worth up to $100.5 million, $55 million guaranteed with the Seahawks. 

Darnold will face three of his former teams this season, starting with the San Francisco 49ers in the season opener. Darnold spent one season as the backup to Brock Purdy in 2023 under offensive genius Kyle Shanahan. 

Jun 11, 2025; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) passes the ball to quarterback Drew Lock (2) during mini-camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

The opportunity provided Darnold an opportunity to reset his career, which paid dividends and lead to a breakout season in Minnesota the following season. And because the 49ers are a divisional opponent, Seattle will close out the regular season at San Francisco. 

All eyes will be on the Darnold’s revenge game against the Vikings on Nov. 30 in Seattle. The contest is late enough in the season for Minnesota fans to know if the franchise made the right decision to move on from Darnold after a career year and move forward with McCarthy. 

Darnold will face the Carolina Panthers, where he spent two seasons in 2021-22, following a trade from the Jets. 

The 28-year-old signal-caller enters a pressure-packed season in his first year in the Pacific Northwest.

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Was Darnold just a product of Minnesota coach Kevin O’Connell’s offense and having superstar receiver Justin Jefferson and a budding star in Jordan Addison to throw to? Or has he revived his career and begun to turn into a franchise quarterback that draft experts believed he could be coming out of Southern Cal? 

Darnold signed a three-year deal with no guaranteed salary after this season, leaving the option to be cut after one season if he reverts back to his old ways.

Seattle reports to training camp on Tuesday, July 22. 

