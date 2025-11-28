USC Names Former All-American Linebacker As Tunnel Captain For Crosstown Rivalry
The No. 17 USC Trojans will face their arch-rival, the UCLA Bruins, in the Crosstown Rivalry at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday. The Trojans enter Saturday's matchup with an 8-3 record and look to finish off their undefeated season at the Coliseum with a win over the Bruins on Saturday.
In anticipation of Saturday's rivalry game, USC has announced their tunnel captain for the matchup. Former USC linebacker Willie McGinest will lead the Trojans out of the tunnel on Saturday as they try to secure their second straight win over their rival, UCLA. USC beat the Bruins 19-13 last season at the Rose Bowl.
McGinest's Career Accomplishments
McGinest had a memorable career with USC from 1990 to 1993. In his four seasons with the Trojans, McGinest was awarded several accolades, including All-American and All-Pac-10 honors. He was also a finalist for the Lombardi Award and finished his USC career with 193 total tackles, 29 sacks, and 48 tackles for loss.
MORE: USC Gets Promising Running Back Injury Update
MORE: USC vs. UCLA Betting Line Shifts After Injury News
MORE: What the Advanced Analytics Say About USC vs. UCLA
WOULD YOU LIKE MORE USC TROJANS NEWS? SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
McGinest was selected with the No. 4 overall pick in the 1994 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots, where he played 12 seasons, including winning three Super Bowl titles and being selected to two Pro Bowls. Other NFL accolades that McGinest holds include a league record for the most career postseason sacks with 16.
McGinest also has the most sacks in a single NFL playoff game with 4.5, which came in the Patriots' 2006 AFC Wild Card Round win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. In addition to his 12 seasons with the Patriots, McGinest played three seasons with the Cleveland Browns before retiring after the 2008 season.
In his 15-year NFL career, McGinest collected 798 total tackles, 86 sacks, 16 forced fumbles, and five interceptions. McGinest was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in August of 2015.
USC's Crosstown Rivalry Matchup vs. UCLA
The Trojans enter Saturday's Crosstown Rivalry as heavy favorites at the Coliseum. According to ESPN BET Sportsbook, USC is currently a 21.5-point favorite to beat the Bruins on Saturday. UCLA enters Saturday's matchup with a 3-8 overall record, following a 48-14 blowout loss to the Washington Huskies at the Rose Bowl, and is currently on a four-game losing streak.
An upset win over the Trojans at the Coliseum would make UCLA's season and finish what has been a frustrating year on a high note. USC coach Lincoln Riley is 2-1 against UCLA entering Saturday's matchup and aims to extend his winning record in the rivalry game.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.