All Trojans

USC Names Former All-American Linebacker As Tunnel Captain For Crosstown Rivalry

Former USC Trojans and New England Patriots Hall-of-Fame inductee Willie McGinest will be the tunnel captain for Saturday's Crosstown Rivalry matchup against the UCLA Bruins. McGinest was an All-American linebacker at USC.

Caden Handwork

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 17 USC Trojans will face their arch-rival, the UCLA Bruins, in the Crosstown Rivalry at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday. The Trojans enter Saturday's matchup with an 8-3 record and look to finish off their undefeated season at the Coliseum with a win over the Bruins on Saturday.

In anticipation of Saturday's rivalry game, USC has announced their tunnel captain for the matchup. Former USC linebacker Willie McGinest will lead the Trojans out of the tunnel on Saturday as they try to secure their second straight win over their rival, UCLA. USC beat the Bruins 19-13 last season at the Rose Bowl.

McGinest's Career Accomplishments

Willie McGinest USC Trojans UCLA Bruins College Football Big Ten All-American Pac-10 linebacker New England Patriots NFL
Jun 12, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; Former NFL player Willie McGinest poses for a photo at the New England Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

McGinest had a memorable career with USC from 1990 to 1993. In his four seasons with the Trojans, McGinest was awarded several accolades, including All-American and All-Pac-10 honors. He was also a finalist for the Lombardi Award and finished his USC career with 193 total tackles, 29 sacks, and 48 tackles for loss.

MORE: USC Gets Promising Running Back Injury Update

MORE: USC vs. UCLA Betting Line Shifts After Injury News

MORE: What the Advanced Analytics Say About USC vs. UCLA 

WOULD YOU LIKE MORE USC TROJANS NEWS? SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

McGinest was selected with the No. 4 overall pick in the 1994 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots, where he played 12 seasons, including winning three Super Bowl titles and being selected to two Pro Bowls. Other NFL accolades that McGinest holds include a league record for the most career postseason sacks with 16.

Willie McGinest New England Patriots College Football NFL USC Trojans UCLA Bruins Super Bowl Hall-of-Fame Cleveland Browns
Feb 3, 2002; New Orleans, LA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest (55) tackles St. Louis Rams quarterback Kurt Warner (13) during Super Bowl XXXVI at the Louisiana Superdome. The Patriots defeated the Rams 20-17. FILE PHOTO; Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images / RVR Photos-Imagn Images

McGinest also has the most sacks in a single NFL playoff game with 4.5, which came in the Patriots' 2006 AFC Wild Card Round win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. In addition to his 12 seasons with the Patriots, McGinest played three seasons with the Cleveland Browns before retiring after the 2008 season.

In his 15-year NFL career, McGinest collected 798 total tackles, 86 sacks, 16 forced fumbles, and five interceptions. McGinest was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in August of 2015.

USC's Crosstown Rivalry Matchup vs. UCLA

USC Trojans UCLA Bruins College Football Big Ten Rose Bowl Washington Huskies Crosstown Rivalry Lincoln Riley Tim Skipper
Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) celebrates scoring a touch down with wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) during the first half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Trojans enter Saturday's Crosstown Rivalry as heavy favorites at the Coliseum. According to ESPN BET Sportsbook, USC is currently a 21.5-point favorite to beat the Bruins on Saturday. UCLA enters Saturday's matchup with a 3-8 overall record, following a 48-14 blowout loss to the Washington Huskies at the Rose Bowl, and is currently on a four-game losing streak.

An upset win over the Trojans at the Coliseum would make UCLA's season and finish what has been a frustrating year on a high note. USC coach Lincoln Riley is 2-1 against UCLA entering Saturday's matchup and aims to extend his winning record in the rivalry game.

  • Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 
  • If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER. 

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Caden Handwork
CADEN HANDWORK

Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.

Home/Football