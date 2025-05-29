USC Trojans Could Face More SEC Teams If Brian Kelly Gets His Way
SEC's spring meetings have sparked a wave of ideas regarding future scheduling formats, and LSU coach Brian Kelly is pushing for a bold change that could directly impact programs like the USC Trojans. While most of the discussion has centered on whether the SEC will move to an eight- or nine-game conference slate, Kelly took things a step further on Wednesday.
Kelly’s proposed model would feature nine SEC games, one marquee matchup against a Big Ten opponent, and two additional nonconference games. It would mirror what men’s college basketball has done for years with inter-conference challenges, such as the SEC/ACC Challenge and the former Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
“We want to play Big Ten schools,” Kelly said Wednesday, referencing a potential annual crossover event between college football’s two most powerful conferences.
Kelly believes a consistent SEC versus Big Ten showcase could add clarity to the playoff picture and help answer one of the sport’s most persistent questions: Which league is truly the best?
“Look, the Big Ten right now holds it on the SEC,” Kelly said. “They’ve won the last two national championships. OK, that’s the reality of it. We want to get challenged in that regard, and we’d like to be able to get that done.”
The SEC has dominated the College Football Playoff since its inception, but Michigan and Georgia each claim the last two national titles. With the playoff expanding to 12 teams in 2024, the regular season is expected to lose some weight. Kelly is pushing back against that idea, arguing that elite matchups between the sport’s premier programs should still happen in the fall.
“You can do it in the playoffs too, absolutely. No doubt,” he said. “But you can also show yourself in the regular season with this opportunity.”
The biggest hurdle to Kelly’s idea may be logistical. The Big Ten will soon have 18 teams, while the SEC will remain at 16. That imbalance would leave two Big Ten teams on the outside looking in each year, unless a rotation system is adopted. Previous-year standings or TV-driven matchups may influence pairings if the event proceeds.
Even without an official agreement, Big Ten versus SEC matchups are already set to headline the 2025 nonconference calendar. Texas travels to Ohio State, Oklahoma hosts Michigan, and Alabama welcomes Wisconsin to Tuscaloosa in the second leg of a home-and-home.
Kelly’s proposal may gain traction with fans and television networks. A college football version of the SEC/Big Ten Challenge would create multiple ranked matchups in September, generating significant revenue and exposure. For programs like USC, it would offer another high-stakes showcase against traditional SEC powers.
As debates over strength of schedule and playoff resumes continue, Kelly’s idea may soon move from the podium to the planning stage. In a sport increasingly shaped by television contracts and postseason positioning, a yearly clash between two of the most prominent brands in college football could be just what the regular season needs.