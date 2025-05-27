USC Trojans Legend Reggie Bush Graces Cover of EA Sports College Football 26
EA Sports revealed the cover of their college football game on Tuesday that features a pair of sophomore superstar receivers in Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith and Alabama’s Ryan Williams.
The former five-star recruits in the 2024 cycle more than lived up to the billing this past season. Smith looked like a man amongst boys in his freshman season and helped lead the Buckeyes to its first national championship in a decade.
Williams may not have been old enough to vote last year, playing his freshman season at just 17 years old, but the Alabama receiver quickly established himself as one of the most electrifying players in the sport, his first two catches went for touchdowns of 84 and 55 yards.
The deluxe edition featured a much larger cast of current and former players on the cover, including USC Trojans legendary running back Reggie Bush.
Bush has seen his fortunes around college football change over the last year. He was given back his Heisman Trophy in April 2024, 14 years after he forfeited the sport’s most prestigious individual honor in the wake of significant NCAA sanctions against the Trojans because of alleged improper financial benefits Bush received from 2003-05. A replica of the trophy was also returned to USC.
Although no USC player has worn No. 5 since Bush, he officially had his jersey retired last September alongside 2022 Heisman Trophy and Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. He also became the 28th USC player, coach or administrator inducted into the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame.
MORE: Seattle Seahawks' Sam Darnold Reveals Communication With Minnesota Vikings
MORE: 4-Star Recruit McHale Blade To Commit To USC Trojans Over Notre Dame, Michigan?
MORE: USC Trojans, Michigan Wolverines Among Finalists For Elite 4-Star Recruit Titan Davis
Bush is one of the most decorated players in the Trojans storied history and has been an inspiration to an entire generation.
The San Diego native was consensus First Team All-American in 2004, a unanimous selection in 2005 as an all-purpose player and two-time Pac-10 offensive player of the year winner in 2004 and 2005. In addition to winning the Heisman Trophy in 2005, Bush claimed the Doak Walker Award, Walter Camp Player of the Year, the AP Player of the Year and the Sporting News Player of the Year.
Bush helped the kickstart the Trojans' dominant run in the 2000s by leading them to back-to-back national championships in 2003 and 2004 and an appearance in the 2005 national championship.
The deluxe version features other legends this century, including former Florida Heisman Trophy winning quarterback and two-time national champion Tim Tebow and former Michigan quarterback Denard Robinson.
Current players on the deluxe edition cover include Notre Dame running back Jeremiah Love, Florida quarterback DJ Lagway, Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood, Penn State running back Nick Singleton, Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt and Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik.
Coaches on the cover include Georgia’s Kirby Smart, Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Penn State’s James Franklin, Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman, Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin, Arizona State’s Kenny Dillingham and Oregon’s Dan Lanning.
The beloved video game returned last year for the first time in more than a decade because of the evolution of college athletics with name, image and likeness. The latest version will be released on July 10.