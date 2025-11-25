What's At Stake In USC Trojans' Regular Season Finale vs. UCLA Bruins
At the beginning of the season, the USC Trojans probably didn't expect to be in the predicament that they are currently in. Their record currently sits at 8-3 with one game left in the regular season and their hopes of making the College Football Playoff are slim to none.
When taking a look at the bigger picture, the Trojans still have a lot at stake in their season finale vs. UCLA this weekend despite not being in CFP contention. USC still has a real chance of breaking the 10-win mark for the first time since USC coach Lincoln Riley's inaugural year with the program in 2022.
The Victory Bell
The most obivous thing that is at stake vs. UCLA is the Victory Bell, which is currently in the possession of the Trojans after their win at the Rose Bowl last year.
Under Riley, the Trojans have 2-1 vs. UCLA. Technically they have yet to win consecutive rivalry games vs. UCLA and Notre Dame as well. Their lone loss to the Bruins was in 2023, when UCLA stormed into the L.A. Memorial Coliseum and defeated the Trojans 38-20 on senior night.
USC is a -21.5 favorite against UCLA and that could soar even higher after opening up as -20.5 favorites according to ESPN BET
Recruiting Outlook
Most of, if not all the Trojans' 2026 recruiting class is locked in and ready to sign. So this doesn't apply to them. But for the recruits in the 2026 class that USC is trying to flip before the Early Signing Period and for the recruiting cycles beyond 2026, winning rivalry games and cracking double-digit wins means something.
If the Trojans beat UCLA and win their bowl game, they will be at 10 wins and have something to hang their hat on when talking to recruits about on the field success.
Momentum
Does end of the season mometum really translate to mometum? That's a serious question. Last season, the Trojans beat UCLA and had an epic comeback win over Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl.
During the 2023 season, USC had a disappointing three-game losing streak to close out the regular season, but capped that year off with a win vs Louisville in the Holiday Bowl that gave fans a lot of hope for the future with big performances from Miller Moss and Ja'Kobi Lane.
Ending the year with a couple of wins is crucial to keeping the roster's morale up heading into the offseason. It also allows gives the fanbase something to be optimistic about as they await the new season.
