USC Trojans Pushing For 4-Star Linebacker Shaun Scott, Mater Dei Recruit
The USC Trojans hosted Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star linebacker Shaun Scott on Friday for an unofficial visit. The linebacker out of Orange County is the No. 289 overall prospect and No. 35 player in California according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
“They’re telling me they want me to commit and help build a a 2026 class, like something special,” Scott told On3. “They’re taking California very serious. I talk to them mostly every day and they tell me every day I’m a priority. They tell me how well I fit in their defense and they want to get me over there.”
Scott was originally offered the previous defensive regime, but the current Trojans staff re-offered him and are making a strong push to keep him in the state of California. New general manager Chad Bowden has put an emphasis on landing a number of very talented prospects in the Trojans backyard and Scott is high on the priority list.
Friday is the first of multiple visits Scott plans on making to USC this spring. With Scott playing his high school football just an hour away from campus, the Trojans want to bring him out as often as possible. The versatile defender has an impressive skillset with his ability to play off the edge and be an off-ball linebacker.
“They are recruiting me really hard right now, so I’ll definitely be there a lot in the spring,” Scott told On3. “I always feel some type of way because USC was one of my big schools to me. You know, they weren’t recruiting me as hard, but everything has changed. I like how what they’re building now. They’re going to get a first-class program.
“They’re definitely attacking California. It wasn’t like that in the past, but I see them changing some things around fast," Scott continued.
USC continues to work to rebuild their Mater Dei pipeline. The Trojans not a prospect from the premier high school in California is flooded with division one talent since the 2022 cycle, when they signed three — five-star cornerback Domani Jackson, four-star running back Raleek Brown and four-star receiver CJ Williams.
MORE: Why 4-Star Quarterback Jonas Williams Committed To USC Trojans Over Oregon Ducks
MORE: USC Trojans General Manager Chad Bowden Using Pete Carroll’s Recruiting Strategy
MORE: 5-Star Quarterback Ryder Lyons Wearing USC Trojans Gear At Recruiting Camp
The 2026 cycle is no different, in fact, it could be one of the best the school has ever produced. USC has been criticized in the past for not making a strong push for prospects from Mater Dei, but that is no longer the case.
In addition to Scott, other notable names at Mater Dei the Trojans are making a strong push for include five-star receiver and Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr., four-star receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, four-star tight end Mark Bowman, four-star offensive tackle and Oregon commit Kodi Greene, four-star defensive lineman and Oregon commit Tomuhini Topui and three-star safety CJ Lavender.
Henry Jr., Dixon-Wyatt, Bowman were all the Trojans Junior Day event in February and have scheduled official visits in June. Topui was also at Junior Day and remains interested in the Trojans despite his pledge to Oregon. Greene plans to visit USC later this month and take an official visit over the summer.
USC owns the No. 1 recruiting class in the 2026 cycle according to the 247Sports and Rivals. They trail Oregon by a tenth of point in the On3 Industry Rankings. Landing a few prospects from Mater Dei would help the Trojans complete a clean sweep for the top-ranked class on every recruiting site.
The Trojans currently hold 11 commitments, including seven four-stars.