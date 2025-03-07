USC Trojans Pushing to Flip Oregon Ducks 4-Star Commit Kodi Greene
Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star offensive tackle Kodi Greene has been committed to the Oregon Ducks since August, but other programs are trying change that, including the USC Trojans. The No. 24 overall prospect and No. 4 offensive tackle according to the On3 Industry Rankings will take an unofficial visit with the Trojans sometime later this month and then return in June for an official visit.
“I want to see what the new O-line coach (Zach Hanson) does,” Greene told On3. “I want to see how he coaches and if it’s different from the previous O-line coach. I like what he did with the tight ends and how he coached them, so I want to see if that translates over to O-line play."
“I got off the phone probably a couple days ago with Coach Riley. He said he loves me, loves how I play and he thinks that I could be an early player. He talks every day saying, ‘You’re a big priority for us and we’re gonna get you to flip,’” Greene continued.
USC general manager Chad Bowden has made it a priority to land blue-chip prospects in the state of California since he arrived from Notre Dame in late January. The Ducks have been very successful poaching elite recruits in the Trojans backyard, but Bowden is working to build a fence around the state the same way former USC coach Pete Carroll did during the program's dynasty in the 2000s.
That starts with building relationships with the premier high schools in the area and connecting with recruits and that’s exactly what Bowden is doing with Greene.
“I talked to him a little bit, he’s a great guy and I loved our phone call,” Greene told On3. “He said he loves USC and It’s the best place he’s been. Coach Bowden also told me they’re really dialing down on the ’26 class in California. He said it’s the best California class he’s seen in a long time. So, they’re really dialing down on trying to get local kids to go to their school.”
USC continues to push for several of Greene’s teammates as they work to rebuild their Mater Dei recruiting pipeline. Four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui is also committed to the Ducks, but he is still interested in the Trojans. Topui was on campus in early February for USC’s Junior Day event.
“The environment was really nice,” Topui told On3. “What I’m most excited for is their new staff. My favorite things about USC is their rich tradition and Samoan history. USC made an impression on me and I believe they stack high up in my top.”
USC is in pursuit of a trio of pass-catchers from the No. 1 ranked high school in the country, four-star receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, four-star receiver Mark Bowman and five-star receiver and Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr. All three will take official visits with the Trojans.
Four-star linebacker Shaun Scott and three-star safety CJ Lavender are also notable USC targets from Mater Dei.