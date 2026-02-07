Gary Patterson Could Unlock USC Trojans’ Playoff Potential

The USC Trojans had a big shakeup on their coaching staff this offseason when defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn took the same job at Penn State. It was a big loss for USC as Lynn played a big part in the revitalization of the Trojans’ defense under coach Lincoln Riley.

Despite losing one of the top coordinators in college football, the Trojans were able to rebound in a big way by hiring Gary Patterson as the new defensive coordinator. It’s a move that could help push USC over the hump and get them into the College Football Playoff. Patterson will be tasked with building on the foundation that Lynn left behind.

Defensive cohesion

Oct 26, 2019; Fort Worth, TX, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson celebrates the win against the Texas Longhorns at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

If USC wants to have any chance of winning a national title next season he will need to rely on Patterson and his staff to maximize the talent that they already have. The Trojans were able to bring back a lot of key pieces from their 2025 defense, which should make the adjustment period a lot quicker.

Some of the coaches that Patterson is reportedly hiring or has hired are Mike Ekeler, Paul Gonzales, and Sam Carter. The latter two are expected to work with the secondary.

Gonzales is expected to be hired as the team‘s new secondary coach following the departure of Doug Belk. Carter will help out with the safeties and the Trojans are bringing back cornerbacks coach.Trovon Reed as well.

Safe to say, there’s going to be a lot of new faces mixing in with familiar names on the Trojans defense, not just on the field, but in the coaching staff as well. It will be imperative that Patterson is able to quickly get the defensive unit to mesh.

Pushing the defense to the next level

Sep 22, 2018; Austin, TX, USA; Texas Christian Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson talks with his team during the second quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bethany Hocker-Imagn Images | Bethany Hocker-Imagn Images

Patterson isn’t taking over a defense that is set to be a rebuilding project in 2026. Rather, the Trojans entered this offseason legitimately needing only a few pieces to put them right in the mix for a CFP title.

By bringing in someone with the experience and knowledge like Patterson goes to show that the Trojans are all in on winning. It’s just a matter of elevating USC’s defense to a championship-caliber unit and that is something Riley believes Patterson can do.

Taking a broad look at USC’s 2026 defense

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the first half of the Pac-12 Championship against the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Along the defensive line, USC is set to bring back three starters in edge rushers Braylan Shelby, Kameryn Crawford, and defensive tackle Jide Abasiri. Five-star signees Jaimeon Winfield and Luke Wafle could play their way onto the field this fall as true freshmen.

In the linebackers room, the Trojans are bringing back Jadyn Walker and Desman Stephens II. Both players will compete for playing time with Washington transfer Deven Bryant.

On the back end of USC’s defense, cornerback Marcelles Williams, Christian Pierce, and Alex Graham will all have a leg up considering they accumulated some experience as a starter in 2025. The Trojans went out and landed the No. 2 cornerback in the transfer portal according to 247Sports’ rankings in Jontez Williams. He should fill out the backend of their defense

