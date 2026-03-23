USC Transfer Jontez Williams Hits Major Milestone in Injury Recovery

Iowa State transfer cornerback Jontez Williams was one of the USC Trojans biggest additions in the transfer portal this offseason. He was rated as the No. 1 cornerback in the portal according to 247Sports and On3.

However, Williams is still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in late September.

Jontez Williams is Making Progress This Spring

Jul 8, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Iowa State defensive back Jontez Williams answers questions from the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Williams is rehabbing at the Pro Sports Institute in Huntington Beach, California. Founder Dr. Richard Liebel posted a video on his Instagram account Sunday, which showed the Trojans cornerback going through some movements without a brace on.

And according to the post, Williams is only five months removed from surgery. It’s a very encouraging development in Williams’ rehab. Recovering from this injury at cornerback is very delicate because it’s an explosive position that requires constant cutting and the ability to reach top speed. USC will also be cautious, as they typically are with injuries.

The redshirt senior is the most experienced cornerback on the roster. Williams appeared in 32 career games, including 19 starts during his time at Iowa State. He was a second team All-Big 12 selection in 2024 when he recorded four interceptions.

Even with the injury, Williams was highly coveted in the portal. USC was his first visit and they made sure it was his only one.

“He was the best all-around player in the portal, so I had to go get him,” said cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed.

The USC coach also stated Williams and redshirt sophomore Chasen Johnson, who is also recovering from a season-ending knee injury this spring, have spent an extended period of time in his office this offseason watching film.

Cornerback Competition Brewing

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Marcelles Williams (25) breaks up a pass to Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Nyziah Hunter (13) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The expectation is that Williams is a plug-and-play starter but the cornerback battle is becoming very intriguing.

Redshirt sophomore Marcelles Williams started 11 games this past season. The former four-star recruit from nearby St. John Bosco (Calif.) isn’t going to just give up his job. Williams’ confidence grew throughout the season and he now has a full season under his belt.

Johnson was someone that was expected to start last season after transferring from UCF, where he played under Reed. A knee injury cost him almost the entirety of fall camp and the season opener. He appeared in just two games before undergoing season-ending surgery.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Corey Smith (12) reaches for a ball in front of USC Trojans cornerback Chasen Johnson (21) during the first quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

And then it’s a number of talented underclassman. RJ Sermons was a blue-chip recruit in the 2025 cycle. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Sermons reclassified last summer so that he could develop with the USC staff, rather than playing his senior season. All to prepare the redshirt freshman for this spring.

Freshman Elbert “Rock” Hill was the No. 1 cornerback in the 2026 class according to ESPN. The Ohio native has generated buzz very early in the spring and is going to be hard to keep off the field. Brandon Lockhart and Jayden Crowder round out of the freshmen corners and Carrington Pierce comes over from Oklahoma State.

With three matchups against Group of Five opponents to start the season, the Trojans could very much use those live game reps to determine what the depth chart looks like the rest of the season.

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