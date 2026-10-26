USC Stock Report: Four Trojans Rising and Falling After Wisconsin Loss

Despite walking into Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday as three-point favorites, per DraftKings, the then-No. 16 USC Trojans were upset by 17 points as Badger fans stormed the field in Madison.

“Really disappointing game. Just flat out didn't play good enough on any of the three sides of the ball,” USC coach Lincoln Riley said following the loss. “It's hard to win on the road, and you got to play a lot better than we did tonight.”

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley looks on from the sideline during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans were one of seven ranked teams to lose in Week 8, including five ranked squads falling to unranked opponents. Adding to the circumstances, all seven of Saturday's upsets involving AP Top-25 teams happened when the ranked team was playing away from home.

Several factors contributed to the Trojans' downfall, including an offense that struggled to get anything going on the ground. USC's rushing attack was completely non-existent and finished with -17 yards on 25 carries. Running backs Shahn Alston and King Miller struggled to find any rhythm. Additionally, quarterback Jayden Maiava was sacked five times. On the other end, the defense couldn't do enough to keep the Badgers off the scoreboard.

With poor performances across all three facets of the game, it is difficult to identify many bright spots from USC's loss to Wisconsin. The defeat knocked the Trojans out of the AP Poll, raising questions about which players are trending in the right direction and which have more to prove moving forward.

USC Trojans Stock Rising

Taniela Tupou, Tight End

USC Trojans tight end Taniela Tupou (88) celebrates a touchdown reception with offensive lineman Tobias Raymond (73) during the game against Wisconsin, Oct. 24, 2026, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tight end Taniela Tupou was the lone bright spot for the Trojans in their 24-7 loss at Camp Randall Stadium. The redshirt freshman finished with six receptions for 46 yards and scored USC's only touchdown of the game.

Tupou's touchdown came with 9:44 remaining in the second quarter and capped off USC's lone sustained scoring drive of the night. The Trojans marched 67 yards on 15 plays and ate up more than seven minutes of game clock before quarterback Maiava found Tupou for a four-yard touchdown on third-and-goal. The score gave USC a 7-3 lead before Wisconsin eventually reclaimed the advantage before halftime.

His six receptions and team-leading touchdown production against Wisconsin made him one of the few offensive players who left Madison with a positive performance to build on moving forward.

USC Trojans Stock Falling

Jayden Maiava, Quarterback

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) looks to throw a pass during the game against Wisconsin, Oct. 24, 2026, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Maiava is one of the biggest fallers following the Trojans' 24-7 loss to Wisconsin. While Maiava was far from the only problem, his early mistakes contributed to the Trojans' inability to keep pace with the Badgers.

Maiava finished 31-of-50 passing for 258 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. The two first-half interceptions were particularly costly and stalled potential scoring drives while also giving Wisconsin additional opportunities to build momentum.

The Trojans quarterback received little help from the players around him. USC's rushing attack was completely shut down, finishing with minus-17 yards. Without a consistent ground game, Wisconsin could focus on pressuring Maiava rather than worrying about the Trojans establishing a threat on the ground.

The offensive line did little to make his job easier and gave up five sacks. Maiava was forced to operate under pressure throughout the night, which made it difficult to establish a passing rhythm.

Although Maiava deserves criticism for his early turnovers, the circumstances surrounding him cannot be ignored. He continued to distribute the ball and eventually connected with tight end Taniela Tupou for USC's only touchdown. Still, the combination of costly mistakes and an offense that never found its footing made for a disappointing performance from the Trojans' quarterback.

King Miller, Running Back

Oct 24, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; USC Trojans running back King Miller (8) spins out of the grasp of Wisconsin Badgers outside linebacker Sebastian Cheeks (15) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Wahl-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC running back King Miller also had a difficult night against Wisconsin. Miller finished with just eight rushing yards on 11 carries, averaging a mere 0.7 yards per attempt. The production was a significant drop-off from his season averages entering the game, when he had recorded 595 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 114 carries.

With the Trojans unable to establish a consistent threat on the ground, Wisconsin could concentrate on pressuring quarterback Jayden Maiava. A productive rushing attack could have helped take some pressure off Maiava and forced the Badgers to account for more than the passing game.

Miller's performance does not erase what he has accomplished throughout the season, but his inability to generate production in a game when USC desperately needed its rushing attack to step up makes him a clear faller following the loss.

Zach Hanson, Offensive Line Coach and Run Game Coordinator

Wisconsin Badgers running back Bryan Jackson II (21) scores a touchdown during the game against USC, Oct. 24, 2026, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

USC's offensive line was one of the biggest reasons the Trojans struggled against Wisconsin, making offensive line coach and run game coordinator Zach Hanson a significant faller following the 24-7 loss.

The Trojans finished with minus-17 rushing yards on 25 team carries. The struggles extended beyond the running game, as USC's offensive line also had difficulty protecting its quarterback. Maiava was sacked five times, while Wisconsin recorded nine tackles for loss.

USC finished with just 241 total yards and averaged 3.2 yards per play across 75 plays, managing only seven points.

With responsibility for both the offensive line and the run game, Hanson has plenty to address as USC looks to rebound. The Trojans' struggles up front were a defining factor in the loss.

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