USC Trojans' Surprising Win Total Betting Odds Released
In this story:
With spring practices underway and teams gearing up for the 2026 season, win totals for each Big Ten team have been released, and the USC Trojans' projection does not bode well for the program's College Football Playoff hopes.
The USC Trojans' win total betting odds are 8.5 on FanDuel Sportsbook, tied with the Michigan Wolverines for the fifth-best odds. Ohio State and Penn State are ahead of USC with 9.5, while Oregon and Indiana have the best odds in the conference with their win total set at 10.5.
The Trojans finished the 2025 season 9-4, going 7-2 against the Big Ten and missing out on a College Football Playoff appearance. With the current betting odds on the Trojans’ win total, USC could miss out on the CFP once again.
USC’s Biggest Obstacle
One of the biggest obstacles for the Trojans is their schedule. USC will face three teams that made last year's playoff and have multiple games on the East Coast. With the team’s strength of schedule, USC will have a battle ahead to make the playoff.
The Trojans will kick off Big Ten conference play against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. While USC will likely be the favorite to win, the matchup will take place in New Jersey. The Trojans will also travel to face Penn State, Wisconsin, and Indiana in 2026.
The Hoosiers are the reigning national champions, and although quarterback Fernando Mendoza has declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, Indiana will not be an easy team to face.
Just one week after playing Rutgers, USC will travel back to Southern California to host the Oregon Ducks. Oregon is coming off its second straight playoff run, playing in the Semifinal last year. The Ducks defeated USC in 2025, 42-27, and retained several of their starters, including quarterback Dante Moore.
In addition to Oregon and Indiana, the Trojans will face the Ohio State Buckeyes, who won the national championship just two years ago and finished the 2025 season 12-2. The Buckeyes also bring back key starters, including quarterback Julian Sayin and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.
The Trojans have the tools to win over eight games, but with a challenging schedule, it will be an uphill battle for USC.
USC Trojans Retaining Jayden Maiava
One big reason USC can overcome a tough schedule and make it to the playoff is the return of quarterback Jayden Maiava.
Maiava is entering his third season with the program, and showed out in his first year as the starter. He finished the 2025 season with 3,771 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 157 yards and six touchdowns.
Maiava was one of the top quarterbacks in the Big Ten, leading the conference in passing yards. Entering his third season under USC coach Lincoln Riley, Maiava could be the key to pushing the Trojans past nine wins and making a playoff run.
Adding the Key Pieces to Improve
Beyond Maiava’s return, the Trojans brought in the key pieces that can help USC take a step forward.
Amid the departure of defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn, USC brought in a staff that can improve the Trojans' defense. USC hired defensive coordinator Gary Patterson, who coached the TCU Horned Frogs for over 20 years.
USC is also bringing in the No. 1-ranked recruiting class, per Rivals. With 35 signees, the Trojans are adding pieces who could potentially earn playing time early, such as edge rusher Luke Wafle, as well as athletes who can develop and play a larger role over time.
In addition to the incoming recruits, USC added key transfer portal players, bringing in competition for various positions. Former NC State wide receiver Terrell Anderson is one to watch to compete for a starting position and help USC stay consistent amid the departure of wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane.
Though it may not be an easy season for USC, the Trojans have the pieces needed to put together a winning season and earn a spot in the playoff.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.Follow Angelamiele811