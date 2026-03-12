NFL Free Agency Changes NFL Draft Projection for Makai Lemon
With free agency kicking off in the NFL, CBS Sports released its updated mock draft, featuring a shift in USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon's projection.
Lemon is predicted to be selected No. 16 overall by the New York Jets. The Jets have two first-round picks, also holding the No. 2 overall selection. The No. 16 pick comes from a trade with the Indianapolis Colts for cornerback Sauce Gardner.
“The Jets overhauled their defense in free agency,” Garrett Podell of CBS Sports wrote. “Makai Lemon earned the distinction of being named college football’s top wide receiver of the 2025 Biletnikoff Award winner. The Jets could use him opposite Garrett Wilson, and the only reason Lemon falls this far are his size and his weird press conference at the combine.”
CBS Sports lists Lemon as the third wide receiver to be taken off the board, behind Ohio State’s Carnell Tate and Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson.
Since the NFL Scouting Combine, Lemon has been a topic of discussion for his press conference. There have also been rumors that his interviews with teams at the combine did not go well. Despite that, he is still a wide receiver with a high level of potential to watch for on the first night of the draft.
Makai Lemon’s Fit with Jets
The Jets are a landing spot where Lemon could break out quickly in his rookie season. New York's wide receiver room consists of Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell. Adding a young receiver in the draft can be a big help for the Jets moving forward.
No matter which quarterback starts for the franchise, the Jets can build a team with talented playmakers and still help the offense take a step forward. New York is coming off a three-win season, in which the offense averaged just 140.3 receiving yards per game. Lemon alone averaged 96.3 receiving yards per game and could be a much-needed spark for the Jets' offense.
Makai Lemon’s Draft Stock Boosts in 2025
Lemon has developed each season during his three years with the USC Trojans. He initially joined through the 2023 class, ranked as the nation's No. 37 recruit, the No. 6 wide receiver, and the No. 4 prospect from California, according to the Rivals Industry Rating.
By his second season with the program, the wide receiver stepped up for the Trojans, leading the team with 764 receiving yards. In 2025, he proved he can be an elite receiver and drive an offense down the field at a high level.
In his junior session, Lemon led USC with 1,156 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. He was a substantial reason the Trojans reached nine wins with his route-running and ability to make contested catches.
While helping the Trojans compete in tough matchups, he finished the year No. 7 in the FBS and No. 2 in the Big Ten for receiving yards, despite not participating in the Alamo Bowl.
One of Lemon’s top performances of the season was against the Illinois Fighting Illini, in which he recorded 11 receptions for 151 yards and two touchdowns. His performance against Illinois shows why teams should target Lemon in the draft. Although the Trojans lost, his performance is a big reason USC had the chance to win.
The last time USC sent a wide receiver in the first round was in the 2023 NFL Draft, when the Minnesota Vikings selected Jordan Addison No. 23 overall. Since the season ended, Lemon has been projected to go in the first round, continuing USC’s succes of developing wide receivers.
Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.Follow Angelamiele811