NFL Free Agency Changes NFL Draft Projection for Makai Lemon

With free agency kicking off in the NFL, CBS Sports released its updated mock draft, featuring a shift in USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon's projection.

Lemon is predicted to be selected No. 16 overall by the New York Jets. The Jets have two first-round picks, also holding the No. 2 overall selection. The No. 16 pick comes from a trade with the Indianapolis Colts for cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California wideout Makai Lemon (WO29) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

“The Jets overhauled their defense in free agency,” Garrett Podell of CBS Sports wrote. “Makai Lemon earned the distinction of being named college football’s top wide receiver of the 2025 Biletnikoff Award winner. The Jets could use him opposite Garrett Wilson, and the only reason Lemon falls this far are his size and his weird press conference at the combine.”

CBS Sports lists Lemon as the third wide receiver to be taken off the board, behind Ohio State’s Carnell Tate and Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson.

Since the NFL Scouting Combine, Lemon has been a topic of discussion for his press conference. There have also been rumors that his interviews with teams at the combine did not go well. Despite that, he is still a wide receiver with a high level of potential to watch for on the first night of the draft.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) takes the ball on a kickoff return in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Makai Lemon’s Fit with Jets

The Jets are a landing spot where Lemon could break out quickly in his rookie season. New York's wide receiver room consists of Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell. Adding a young receiver in the draft can be a big help for the Jets moving forward.

No matter which quarterback starts for the franchise, the Jets can build a team with talented playmakers and still help the offense take a step forward. New York is coming off a three-win season, in which the offense averaged just 140.3 receiving yards per game. Lemon alone averaged 96.3 receiving yards per game and could be a much-needed spark for the Jets' offense.

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) warms up during an NFL Week 10 game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Makai Lemon’s Draft Stock Boosts in 2025

Lemon has developed each season during his three years with the USC Trojans. He initially joined through the 2023 class, ranked as the nation's No. 37 recruit, the No. 6 wide receiver, and the No. 4 prospect from California, according to the Rivals Industry Rating.

By his second season with the program, the wide receiver stepped up for the Trojans, leading the team with 764 receiving yards. In 2025, he proved he can be an elite receiver and drive an offense down the field at a high level.

In his junior session, Lemon led USC with 1,156 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. He was a substantial reason the Trojans reached nine wins with his route-running and ability to make contested catches.

Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Utah State Aggies during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

While helping the Trojans compete in tough matchups, he finished the year No. 7 in the FBS and No. 2 in the Big Ten for receiving yards, despite not participating in the Alamo Bowl.

One of Lemon’s top performances of the season was against the Illinois Fighting Illini, in which he recorded 11 receptions for 151 yards and two touchdowns. His performance against Illinois shows why teams should target Lemon in the draft. Although the Trojans lost, his performance is a big reason USC had the chance to win.

The last time USC sent a wide receiver in the first round was in the 2023 NFL Draft, when the Minnesota Vikings selected Jordan Addison No. 23 overall. Since the season ended, Lemon has been projected to go in the first round, continuing USC’s succes of developing wide receivers.

