USC Transfer Receiver Terrell Anderson Gets Candid About Lincoln Riley's Offense

The USC Trojans picked up one of top wide receivers in the transfer portal this offseason when they landed Terrell Anderson. An NC State transfer, Anderson was ranked as the No. 11 wide receiver and No. 39 player in the portal according to 247Sports' rankings.

Since arriving in January, Anderson has quickly settled in and gotten comfortable as he looks to help the Trojans' wide receiver re-tool after losing Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane to the 2026 NFL Draft.

The truth behind Terrell Anderson's transfer

Sep 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (9) runs with the football during the first half of the game against Virginia Cavaliers at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

It took Anderson less than two weeks from entering the transfer portal to finding a home. He entered the portal on Dec. 24 and committed to the Trojans on Jan. 5.

Anderson opened up about why he believed USC was the best fit for him.

"I knew I wanted to end up at a place where things are going well and got a good offense where I feel like me and my teammates could thrive. Seeing what Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane and the other receivers the past couple of years. I feel like I could come here and contribute and help the team," Anderson said.

During USC coach Lincoln Riley's tenure, the Trojans have seen three wide receivers drafted. Jordan Addison was taken in the first round of the 2023 draft. Brendan Rice and Tahj Washington were both taken in the seventh round of the 2024 draft.

The attraction of Lincoln Riley's offense

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Playing in Riley's offense was a big reason why Anderson ended up in Los Angeles. Since arriving, Anderson had to quickly grasp the scheme in order to get on the field. He's enjoyed the grind of learning the pass-first offense.

"It's fun. A lot of stuff thrown at you, Anderson said. "Come in and make sure you're locked in and know what you're doing. Other than that, stuff that happens on the field is going to happen. It's just football at the end of the day."

Riley's offenses continually churn out highly-productive wide receivers, running backs, and quarterbacks. HIs ability to lean heavily on the pass attack, but also incorporate a sneaky good run game has attracted players from both the high school ranks and the transfer portal dating back to his time at Oklahoma.

Coaching matters

Sep 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (leff) and wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons react against the Nevada Wolf Pack in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC's wide receiver room is lucky to have multiple coaches to learn from. Dennis Simmons is the Trojans' wide receivers coach and has been with Riley since the beginning of his tenure. Chad Savage just concluded his first season as the Trojans' inside wide receivers/tight ends coach.

Anderson appreciates what both coaches bring to the table.

"They (are) both really good coaches. They both push you hard. They aren't going to let you slack off in nothing you do. A lot of wide receivers come here to be great and they push you to that, hold you accountable to that. When you come here and say you want to be great, they're going to hold you to that standard," Anderson said.

