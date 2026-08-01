Five USC Trojans Players About to Breakout in Fall Camp

Now the volume cranks up for the USC Trojans.

The intensity dial and competitive nature kicks up a notch once the calendar flips to August. That also means players breaking out inside the practice field gates.

Here are five who look ready to turn heads.

Ethan "Boobie" Feaster, Wide Receiver

DeSoto's Ethan Feaster warms up after halftime during Friday's game at the Alamodome on Sept. 13, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Feaster is one of the prized four-star prospects taking in his first USC practices. But a series of clips shows he's hit the ground running.

By showcasing the explosive traits coach Lincoln Riley, wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons and general manager Chad Bowden brought him in for.

Feaster is seen out-jumping fellow freshman and USC safety Peyton "Man Man" Dyer during a team scrimmage session that went viral on July 31.

First college practice for Boobie Feaster today 👀😤 pic.twitter.com/LAOMXOgS3p — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) August 1, 2026

Feaster can shark his way up the two-deep by pulling off more plays like this. Which can also mean earning snaps against San Jose State on Aug. 29.

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Wide Receiver

Aug 31, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes recruits Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Chris Henry Jr. walk onto the field prior to the NCAA football game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 52-6. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Feaster isn't the only true freshman aiming for an early breakout.

Prized local addition and one more four-star Kayden Dixon-Wyatt walks in carrying his own hype. The Mater Dei High of Santa Ana, California star lived up to it during spring practices, which impressed USC offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Luke Huard.

"You can tell from the day that he got here football is really important to him. Obviously, coming from a program that played and competed at a very high level, I think he's transitioned really well, and excited for him to keep taking those next steps," Huard said via USC Trojans on SI's Kendell Hollowell back on April 17.

Dixon-Wyatt earns a chance to establish himself as the third receiving option next to returner Tanook Hines and North Carolina State transfer Terrell Anderson.

King Miller, Running Back

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs the ball against Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Mac Uihlein (37) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC reloaded at running back through the top-ranked recruiting class in landing four-star duo Shahn Alston and Deshonne Redeaux.

Make no mistake about it, though. King Miller looks ready to capitalize on his surprising 2025 season.

Miller flipped from walk-on to leading rusher; racking up four 100-yard games (all against Big Ten opponents) and scoring eight touchdowns in the process. Now he'll aim to be the official lead rusher this fall even in a more competitive running back room.

Miller's downhill anticipation and burst into the open hole handed Riley a much-needed gamebreaker in the backfield.

Luke Wafle, Edge Rusher

USC Trojans freshman defensive end Luke Wafle | USC Trojans freshman defensive end Luke Wafle

USC addressed depth in a big way for the defensive line, including landing the five-star New Jersey native Luke Wafle.

But Wafle doesn't look like a depth piece. He'll earn his own chance to become a starter in the two-deep.

Wafle handed USC samples of his destruction along the line of scrimmage. He joined Dixon-Wyatt as another breakout performer during the spring slate.

Wafle can either become a starter or early rotational piece by delivering a huge fall camp. Which can get him on the field early on Aug. 29 inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Jontez Williams, Cornerback

Iowa State Cyclones' defensive back Jontez Williams (3) runs with the ball after an interception against Arizona during the second quarter in the Big-12 conference showdown on Sept. 27, 2025, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Williams is already fueling preseason accolades. Pro Football Focus calls him the nation's fourth-best cornerback.

But this is the time of year when Williams shows the USC coaches why they went after him in the transfer portal. Plus can show new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson he's ready to lead the USC defensive back room immediately.

Obviously Williams' past Big 12 experience from Iowa State helps in establishing a relationship with Patterson, who coached at rival TCU. But Williams can show more samples of his speed and ballskills in the weeks leading up to the season opener.

He'll earn a chance to become sharpened by Hines and Anderson before unleashing his strengths this fall.

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