Jontez Williams Builds Breakout Buzz With Preseason Ranking

The USC Trojans feature three transfer portal additions capable of cracking the starting defensive lineup.

Edge rusher and Michigan State transfer Alex VanSumeren sparked theories he'll play a big role for USC, all due to his appearance during Big Ten Media Days during the week of July 27. Another former conference rival in linebacker Deven Bryant (Washington) also is vying for a starting spot.

But incoming cornerback transfer Jontez Williams from Iowa State is fueling the most hype ahead of the 2026 season, including landing inside the top five of this renowned list.

Jontez Williams Earns Top-Five Ranking

Iowa State Cyclones' defensive back Jontez Williams (3) runs with the ball after an interception against Arkansas during the second quarter in the Big-12 conference showdown on Sept. 27, 2025, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Williams lands at No. 4 overall in Pro Football Focus's top 10 returning cornerbacks this season, released on July 30.

The former Cyclone gets a fresher start after his 2025 season was cut short by an injury. Yet he looked every bit like a potential All-Big 12 First Teamer when healthy.

Max Chadwick of PFF placed Williams inside his top five list by dropping some notable stats that speak to his potential at USC.

"Over the past two seasons at Iowa State, Williams recorded five interceptions and broke up six passes. Among FBS cornerbacks with at least 300 coverage snaps since 2023, his 25.6 passer rating allowed is the lowest," Chadwich wrote.

How Jontez Williams Can Breakout at USC

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans cornerback Decarlos Nicholson (17) breaks up a pass in the end zone for Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Andrew Marsh (4) in the second half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams heads to a venue with a deep history of producing NFL-caliber defensive backs. He also comes in adding experience to a cornerback room needing it.

But Williams' ball skills with creating pass breakups and turnovers are capable of making him a fan favorite among USC fans. He's equipped with a strong nose for the ball that can make him USC's next interception king by season's end.

New USC defensive coordinator Gary Patterson immediately gains a trusted ballhawk to run his aggressive 4-2-5 look that calls for disguised coverages and blitzes from the backend. Patterson presents his own long history of creating future NFL pros, including first-rounders at the cornerback spot (Jason Verrett is a past Patterson cornerback at TCU). The new defensive coordinator for coach Lincoln Riley is expected to find ways at unleashing Williams, even off the ball.

Williams brings rapid-fire footspeed to stay close with wide receivers in man coverage. Then he brings the instincts to react quickly toward the football. He proved to be a reliable open-field tackler while at Iowa State.

The biggest thing for Williams will be staying healthy. Because he's capable of making a case for the nation's top cornerback amid the structure he now has at USC.

Best Talents Jontez Williams Can Lock Up and Pick Off

Iowa State Cyclones' defensive back Jontez Williams (3) celebrates with fans after winning over Arizona in the Big-12 conference showdown on Sept. 27, 2025, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Williams will get tested early against a San Jose State offense that runs a vaunted Spread-N-Shred offense that attacks intermediately and deep. Except SJSU won't have NCAA receiving yardage leader Danny Scudero for this one, as he's off to Colorado.

Williams' biggest quarterback/receiver challenge won't arrive until Sept. 26 when Oregon comes to town. The Ducks bring Heisman Trophy hopeful at quarterback Dante Moore while luring back explosive sophomore receiver Dakorien Moore. This Big Ten home opener presents an early grand opportunity for Williams to show he's built for this stage.

Then a big one rises on Halloween night with Ohio State's quarterback/receiver duo of Julian Sayin and Jeremiah Smith coming to LA. That Oct. 31 home contest presents a larger opportunity for Williams to boost his draft stock or All-Big Ten chances by frustrating both.

Perhaps Williams will spark arguments for claiming the No. 1 overall collegiate cornerback spot if indeed he goes off against the conference heavyweights Ducks and Buckeyes.

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