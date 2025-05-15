USC Trojans Target Two Exciting Mater Dei 4-Star Recruits
USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley and general manager Chad Bowden have successfully restored the program’s pipeline with Mater Dei (Calif.), a premier high school located in Orange County, roughly 40 miles away from campus.
The Trojans hold commitments from four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui and four-star EDGE Shaun Scott in the 2026 cycle. Topui and Scott would be the first players from the national powerhouse to sign with USC since the 2022 cycle.
Mater Dei is flooded with division one talent in every cycle, and the Trojans are hoping to carry that momentum into the 2027 cycle as they have their eyes set on a pair of standouts in the secondary, four-star cornerbacks Aaryn Washington and Danny Lang.
Washington is the No. 20 overall prospect and No. 4 cornerback and Lang is the No. 136 overall prospect and No. 16 cornerback according to the 247Sports Rankings.
Both of the local cornerbacks were part of a long list of star-studded recruits that were at the Trojans Junior Day event on Feb. 1. Since then, Washington and Lang have built a strong relationship with new USC cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed, who was added to the coaching staff in late January.
Washington and Lang were both able to attend a USC practice this spring as the staff begins to ramp up their pursuit of 2027 prospects. Several coaches, including Reed, defensive backs coach Doug Belk, linebackers coach Rob Ryan, tight ends and inside receivers coach Chad Savage and receivers coach Dennis Simmons stopped by Mater Dei earlier this month.
The Trojans have loaded up on defensive backs in the 2026 cycle, holding commitments from Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) five-star cornerback RJ Sermons, Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) five-star cornerback Elbert Hill, Loyola (Calif.) four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart, St. John Bosco (Calif.) three-star cornerback Joshua Holland and Sierra Canyon (Calif.) three-star safety Madden Riordan.
Southern California is flooded with talent in the secondary in the 2026 class, and the same could be said for the 2027 class. USC is making a strong push for several of them, starting with Junipero Serra (Calif.) five-star cornerback Duvay Williams, the No. 2 overall prospect and No. 1 cornerback according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.
Williams is a high priority target for the Trojans and the highly coveted defensive back told On3 that USC is “without a question” the top school on his list at this point in his recruitment.
Other notable local defensive backs on the Trojans radar for the 2027 cycle include, St. John Bosco (Calif.) four-star cornerbacks Jailen Hill and Jacob Whitehead, Sierra Canyon (Calif.) four-star safety Myles Baker, Damien (Calif.) four-star safety Gavin Willliams, Long Beach Poly (Calif.) four-star cornerbacks Juju Johnson and Donte Wright, and Tustin (Calif.) four-star safety Khalil Terry.
The 2027 class is still in the very early stages, but as the 2026 class starts taking their official visits this summer, the Trojans will also be pushing to land commitments in the 2027 cycle.