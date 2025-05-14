USC Trojans Take Final Visit From Texas Longhorns For 4-Star Recruit Luke Wafle
Another big recruiting visit for the USC Trojans is on the calendar.
Hun School (N.J.) four-star EDGE recruit Luke Wafle has added the USC Trojans to his list of official visits this summer. Wafle will be in Los Angeles from June 20-22, replacing Texas for his final official visit, according to On3.
The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder is the No. 57 overall prospect, No. 6 EDGE and No. 1 player in New Jersey according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.
Wafle made his first trip to USC on April 13 with his family and attended a spring practice at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where 150 alumni were also in attendance. He was able to meet with defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn, defensive line coach Eric Henderson and defensive end coach Shaun Nua and be present in defensive meetings.
Overall, the experience was eye-opening for Wafle and the Trojans have since found themselves in the mix. Henderson and Nua made the coast-to-coast trip on Monday for an in-home visit with Wafle.
General manager Chad Bowden is following the recruiting blueprint laid out by legendary USC coach Pete Carroll during the program’s heyday in the 2000s. Filling the roster with elite players from Southern California, but Carroll was also able to land highly touted recruits from other states, including two from New Jersey in former linebacker Brian Cushing and receiver Dwayne Jarrett.
Cushing and Jarrett both earned All-American honors while playing at USC and left lasting legacies during the Trojans dynasty. So, could history repeat itself?
Pulling Wafle out of the East Coast will be a tall task, Penn State currently has the edge and his brother, Owen Wafle, is a redshirt freshman defensive lineman for the Nittany Lions.
It’s going to be tough, but certainly not impossible. The Trojans landed five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart over in-state LSU, Oregon and Ohio State in the 2025 cycle. In the 2026 cycle, Gainesville (Ga.) five-star linebacker Xavier Griffin has been adamant about his pledge with USC since he committed last July, despite in-state Georgia and other SEC schools trying to prevent the No. 1 ranked linebacker according to 247Sports from leaving the South.
Earlier this month, Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) five-star cornerback Elbert Hill committed to USC over in-state Ohio State, Oregon and Alabama.
The Trojans have already made a strong impression on Wafle with just a one-day visit to campus last month. In June, they will have the opportunity to roll out the red carpet when he is on campus for an entire weekend and show him everything that comes with playing college football in Southern California.
USC has already assembled an impressive collection of recruits on the defensive line in their No. 1 ranked recruiting class, holding commitments from Santa Margarita (Calif.) four-star Simote Katoanga, Richardson (Texas) four-star Jaimeon Winfield, Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star Tomuhini Topui, Mount Caramel (Ill.) four-star Braeden Jones, St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy (Calif.) three-star Malik Brooks and Prosper (Texas) three-star Jake Johnson.
Adding Wafle would be a major boost to the No. 1 ranked recruiting class in the 2026 cycle.