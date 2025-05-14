All Trojans

USC Trojans Take Final Visit From Texas Longhorns For 4-Star Recruit Luke Wafle

Four-star EDGE recruit Luke Wafle has added the USC Trojans to his list of official visits before he commits. Wafle visited USC for the first time last month. USC defensive line coach Eric Henderson and defensive ends coach Shaun Nua visited him on Monday.

Kendell Hollowell

Penn State football head coach James Franklin takes a photo with recruit Luke Wafle and the Wafle family, including defensive tackle Owen Wafle (34), following the Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 26, 2025, in State College. The White team defeated the Blue team, 10-8. / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Another big recruiting visit for the USC Trojans is on the calendar.

Hun School (N.J.) four-star EDGE recruit Luke Wafle has added the USC Trojans to his list of official visits this summer. Wafle will be in Los Angeles from June 20-22, replacing Texas for his final official visit, according to On3.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder is the No. 57 overall prospect, No. 6 EDGE and No. 1 player in New Jersey according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. 

Penn State football head coach James Franklin takes a photo with recruit Luke Wafle and the Wafle family, including defensive tackle Owen Wafle (34), following the Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 26, 2025, in State College. The White team defeated the Blue team, 10-8. / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wafle made his first trip to USC on April 13 with his family and attended a spring practice at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where 150 alumni were also in attendance. He was able to meet with defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn, defensive line coach Eric Henderson and defensive end coach Shaun Nua and be present in defensive meetings. 

Overall, the experience was eye-opening for Wafle and the Trojans have since found themselves in the mix. Henderson and Nua made the coast-to-coast trip on Monday for an in-home visit with Wafle. 

General manager Chad Bowden is following the recruiting blueprint laid out by legendary USC coach Pete Carroll during the program’s heyday in the 2000s. Filling the roster with elite players from Southern California, but Carroll was also able to land highly touted recruits from other states, including two from New Jersey in former linebacker Brian Cushing and receiver Dwayne Jarrett. 

Cushing and Jarrett both earned All-American honors while playing at USC and left lasting legacies during the Trojans dynasty. So, could history repeat itself? 

Pulling Wafle out of the East Coast will be a tall task, Penn State currently has the edge and his brother, Owen Wafle, is a redshirt freshman defensive lineman for the Nittany Lions. 

It’s going to be tough, but certainly not impossible. The Trojans landed five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart over in-state LSU, Oregon and Ohio State in the 2025 cycle. In the 2026 cycle, Gainesville (Ga.) five-star linebacker Xavier Griffin has been adamant about his pledge with USC since he committed last July, despite in-state Georgia and other SEC schools trying to prevent the No. 1 ranked linebacker according to 247Sports from leaving the South. 

Earlier this month, Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) five-star cornerback Elbert Hill committed to USC over in-state Ohio State, Oregon and Alabama. 

Elbert Hill
Hoban wide receiver Elbert Hill IV acknowledges the crowd after his touchdown against Walsh Jesuit during the first half of a high school football game, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Akron, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Trojans have already made a strong impression on Wafle with just a one-day visit to campus last month. In June, they will have the opportunity to roll out the red carpet when he is on campus for an entire weekend and show him everything that comes with playing college football in Southern California. 

USC has already assembled an impressive collection of recruits on the defensive line in their No. 1 ranked recruiting class, holding commitments from Santa Margarita (Calif.) four-star Simote Katoanga, Richardson (Texas) four-star Jaimeon Winfield, Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star Tomuhini Topui, Mount Caramel (Ill.) four-star Braeden Jones, St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy (Calif.) three-star Malik Brooks and Prosper (Texas) three-star Jake Johnson. 

Adding Wafle would be a major boost to the No. 1 ranked recruiting class in the 2026 cycle. 

Published
Kendell Hollowell
KENDELL HOLLOWELL

Kendell Hollowell, a Southern California native has been been covering collegiate athletics since 2020 via radio and digital journalism. His experience includes covering programs such as the USC Trojans, Vanderbilt Commodores and Alabama Crimson Tide. Kendell He also works in TV production for the NFL Network. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kendell was a collegiate athlete on the University of Wyoming and Adams State football team. He is committed to bringing in-depth insight and analysis for USC athletics.

