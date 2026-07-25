The USC Trojans are an intriguing team in 2026 with a returning quarterback in Jayden Maiava, considered one of the better signal callers in the country, combined with new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson working under USC coach Lincoln Riley.

Betting odds from FanDuel Sportsbook signal that the Trojans will be one of the few teams contending for a Big Ten title (+1300) and a spot in the College Football Playoff (+250), but there are still a few questions to be answered before week 1 of the regular season.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) carries the ball against UCLA Bruins defensive back Scooter Jackson (28) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Which USC Trojans Receivers Will Step Up?

While this question isn't necessarily the most pressing one, the USC offense will have to figure things out at least by the Oregon game on Sept. 26. As a result, the Trojans will have a few games to experiment with different groups of pass catchers and build chemistry with Maiava, but who will step up?

Returning receiver Tanook Hines figures to be a leader of the room, and NC State transfer Terrell Anderson brings some experience to the receiver room as well. Behind them, freshmen like Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Trent Mosley, or Ethan "Boobie" Feaster could have an impact, and other returners like Corey Simms and Zacharyus Williams will have more opportunities with star receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane now in the NFL.

Five-star freshman tight end Mark Bowman is expected to contribute early on in his career as well, and giving Maiava the most time possible to develop chemistry with his new pass catchers before Big Ten play begins should be high on USC's priority list.

Who Wins USC Trojans' Cornerback Battle?

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Marcelles Williams (25) breaks up a pass to Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Nyziah Hunter (13) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The USC Trojans' cupboards are full when it comes to talented defensive backs, but which ones will lead the rotation? Transfers like Jontez Williams and Carrington Pierce will compete for playing time, and returning Trojans like Marcelles Williams and Chasen Johnson will also be part of this position battle.

On the other hand, will younger guys like Elbert Hill or RJ Sermons be able to crack into the rotation?

Marcelles Williams has the most experience in USC's secondary and with Trojans cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed, but how Patterson views the secondary remains to be seen. Meanwhile, redshirt freshman cornerback Alex Graham had his USC debut delayed because of an injury, but Graham started two games in his freshman season with the Trojans.

How Healthy is Waymond Jordan?

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans saw running back King Miller break out in 2025 after he took an advantage of his opportunity, one that arose in part because of USC running back Waymond Jordan suffering a season-ending injury.

Jordan was reportedly shut down for part of spring camp after Riley told the media that Jordan underwent a clean up procedure on the ankle that he injured during the 2025 season.

While USC has some depth with Miller and Riley Wormley as well as freshmen running backs like Shahn Alston and Deshonne Redeaux, Jordan is the key to the Trojans' success in the ground game.

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