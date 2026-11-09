Biggest Trap on USC Trojans' Schedule Updated With Kickoff Time, TV Announcement

The No. 20 USC Trojans skimmed through their home schedule at 5-1 overall but have one game left at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum following their pivotal Nov. 14 showdown on the road against No. 4 Indiana.

USC's the Nov. 21 contest against Maryland received an update on Monday, though.

Time and Channel Set for Maryland at USC

USC Trojans defensive tackles Floyd Boucard (88) and Jide Abasiri (97) celebrate an interception during the NCAA football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

USC has played in front of the NBC cameras in four of its home games during the 2026 season.

The NBC crew won't return for this late November contest, though. Instead, USC will welcome a past visitor from its Week 2 game against Louisiana: The Big Ten Network.

USC's showdown with the Terrapins is now set for a 3:15 p.m. PT kickoff. This marks the first time Maryland and USC will face one another since 2024, with the Terps stunning the Trojans 29-28 in College Park, Maryland.

The specifc play-by-play announcers haven't officially been revealed yet by the Big Ten Network. But the team of play-by-play announcer Mark Followill, color analyst Rhett Lewis and sideline reporter Caroline Hendershot called USC's home game against the Ragin Cajuns won by the Trojans 49-30.

But this USC-Maryland showdown comes with high emotions too involving a key star who'll take the field.

Final Regular Season Game for Quarterback Jayden Maiava

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) passes during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Nov. 21 home tilt will mark the final time quarterback Jayden Maiava will run out of the Coliseum tunnel during the regular season.

He earns his chance to put a bow on what became an illustrious three-season run in the Land of Troy. Even though his career never began at USC.

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coach Lincoln Riley helped pluck Maiava from the transfer portal out of UNLV. Maiva since flourished as Riley's latest star passer out of the portal, improving his numbers across three seasons. He's even garnered lots of NFL Draft attention ahead of April 2027, with some mock drafts projecting Maiava will sneak inside the first round.

Maiava is more than likely going to have a proper sendoff. But the same will be the case for other USC stars who stayed for their senior campaign, a la safety Christian Pierce and cornerback Prophet Brown. The latter defender was once part of the coach Clay Helton regime in the 2021 season and managed to stick all the way through to USC.

What's at Stake Now for USC

USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (8) forces a fumble by Ohio State Buckeyes running back Isaiah West (32) during the NCAA football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

USC still has the Indiana hurdle to scale before thinking about the final regular season home game.

The Hoosiers will be entering their home venue No. 4 overall per the College Football Playoff poll and 8-1 overall. Indiana controls its own destiny in making it back to the Big Ten Conference Championship game on Dec. 5.

But USC can shake up the picture too by simply winning out. The Trojans' Oct. 31 upset over Ohio State catapulted them back into the CFP picture. Beating IU, Maryland and No. 8 UCLA can boost USC's case to play in Indianapolis with the conference crown on the line. So each game, including against unranked Maryland, carries a deeper meaning for the rest of 2026.

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