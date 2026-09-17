USC Safety Christian Pierce Shares Honest Opinion on Trojans Defense

The No. 12 USC Trojans will be on the road for the first time this season to open up conference play against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. They will also be facing the first of many notable Big Ten pass catchers in KJ Duff, but senior safety Christian Pierce is confident in the defense’s game plan for the star wideout.

Pierce also opened up about the defense’s expectations after taking a step back in Week 2, how defensive coordinator Gary Patterson’s coaching style has changed during the season and the Trojans’ travel plans following practice on Sept. 16.

Facing Rutgers’ Star Wide Receiver KJ Duff

Massachusetts Minutemen at Rutgers Scarlet Knights football in Piscataway, New Jersey on Thursday, September 3, 2026. Rutgers #KJ Duff scores the first touchdown of the season for Rutgers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Trojans defense will face the first of several receiving threats this season in KJ Duff. Through two games, the 6-6, 225 pound junior receiver has recorded 17 receptions for 333 yards and five touchdowns. Even Trojans coach Lincoln Riley has acknowledged that Duff’s versatility on Rutgers’ offense could cause “competitive one-one-one plays.”

“I'll say he a big body. Showcase a lot of range, a lot of being able to go up and grab the ball. Of course, being a bigger receiver,” Pierce said about Duff. “And yeah, just ability to be able to score, ability to be able to get open. That's what I noticed.”

“I feel like it's same mindset I go [into] every game. Dominate, do what do do what SC defense does, go out there, play to our standard and play fast” Pierce said about his mentality in facing the star receiver.

“I've seen them utilize it a lot. I feel like he's one, of course, their best receiver,” Pierce said about how the Rutgers’ coaching staff uses Duff’s size. “So I feel like he's going to get utilized a lot and they use him everywhere on the field. So [it’ll] be fun to play.”

Biggest Takeaway After Week 2 Performance

After putting on a dominant, shutout game in Week 1 vs. Fresno State, the defense appeared to have taken a step back in Week 2. After holding Louisiana to 10 points in the first half, they gave up 20 points in the second half and allowed over 300 total yards by the final whistle. The defensive depth chart was tested once again and came up short like how they did in Week 0.

“Big takeaways could just be making sure we're playing to our standard. We have a high standard on defense and making sure we're playing to it every game and and in every quarter,” Pierce said. “And Going from first to fourth quarter and making sure the standard's high, effort's high and we're playing how we're supposed to be playing.”

How Gary Patterson’s Coaching Style Changed from Spring/Summer to Season

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson during the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Man, it goes up. It goes from from 10 to 100 real fast and it stays there, you feel me, he always is, man,” Pierce said about how Patterson’s intensity has gone up since the season started. “He's the same guy on the field, off the field. So just being able to learn from him and and learn from his intensity and his urgency and be able to showcase it on the field. I feel that's a big deal for our defense.”

“Not really. I feel like, you want to hear everything he has to say. He's he's Gary Patterson for a reason, you feel me. He's over here for a reason. So, I want to learn everything I can from him, even if good, the bad, the ugly, anything,” Pierce said when asked if there’s been a learning curve in Patterson’s scheme.

Excitement of Playing First Conference Game of the Season

“For sure. I feel like, you feel me, we're excited because it's our next game. It's our next game coming up and, you know, our team just loves to play together. We're just excited to go and actually go to an away game, get a different environment, get a different atmosphere and and be able to play in front of different people and against a different team.”

Preparing for a Long Flight

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Alex Graham (27) safety Christian Pierce (24) cornerback Decarlos Nicholson (17) and safety Kennedy Urlacher (28) celebrate after Iowa Hawkeyes turn the ball over on fourth down during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I feel like every road trip is a little different in my opinion. I feel like just knowing, you feel me, just recovery into nutrition. Of course it's just a lot different flying, around 3,000 miles I heard flying to to New Jersey,” Pierce said about their upcoming trip. “I heard it's a long flight, so you just go by different games a little differently, but you have the base routine that you you go by in every game.”

On Sept. 14, Riley revealed that the team will be leaving on Thursday, Sept. 17, so that the players could get acclimated to the three-hour time difference in the east coast. The trip is expected to be five hours long.

“I feel like just being able to be comfortable in in our environment, and of course going five hours isn't easy at all, bringing the whole program is a lot to deal with,” Pierce said about leaving early. “So, just being able to go out there, be comfortable where we're at, and really just to only be focused on football and what's coming.”

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