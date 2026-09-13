Three Winners and Losers From USC's Win Over Louisiana

No. 14 USC Trojans are now 3-0 following a 49-30 win over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, but in the victory were smaller wins and losses.

Winner: USC’s Conference Games

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning talks to Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola on the sideline as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This section may not be directly tied to the game but carries huge implications down the road.

When the 2026 schedule was released, USC had the 19th most difficult slate of games. The Trojans also found themselves as early underdogs against the likes of No. 6 Oregon and No. 5 Indiana. The Hoosiers improved to 2-0 and won’t be that much of a concern until the end of the regular season. Oregon, on the other hand, has shown to be vulnerable following two games of action.

After being stunned 39-31 by Oklahoma State, Southern Cal is certainly licking their chops. The Ducks’ defense has given up a total of 828 yards – a glaring weakness against the run, with 237 yards allowed to the Cowboys – and their offense has lost its explosiveness with former offensive coordinator Will Stein gone.

Oregon will have the opportunity to get back on track against Portland State (Sept. 18), while USC will be looking to get a conference-opening win on the road at Rutgers (Sept. 19). Then former Pac-12 rivals will face off on Sept. 26 at the Coliseum – another huge factor in the game. This is no longer a “good loss” on the schedule. This is a chance for the Trojans to make it to their first Big Ten Conference Championship.

Ohio State also lost to Texas 24-23 in Week 2. Just like the Ducks, the Buckeyes were projected to beat USC, but with an “L” in the column, this matchup just got more interesting. The two will meet in the Coliseum on Oct. 31.

Loser: Jayden Maiava’s Hot Passing Streak

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball before the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Week 0 versus San José State, Maiava threw 14 consecutive completions. Then in Week 1, the senior quarterback had 15 consecutive completions against Fresno State. Through both games, Maiava was leading the nation with a completion percentage of 88.9 (48-of-54 passes). Now that hot streak has come to an end.

In the opening drive, Maiava threw back-to-back incompletions. Facing third-and-ten at their own 33-yard line, Maiava threw an interception – his first of the season. Louisiana was able to capitalize on the turnover with a field goal, taking their first lead of the game.

Maiava ended the night going 19-for-29 (65.5 completion percentage), 261 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception.

Winner: King Miller and Waymond Jordan

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (8) carries the ball against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miller got the nod to start for tonight’s game and was a spark plug when the passing game wasn’t working – first downs and 10-plus yard runs. The redshirt sophomore racked up 68 yards on 11 carries in the first half. Jordan had a bit of a slower start – two carries for three yards at the end of the first quarter – but the senior back came alive in the second quarter with tough runs. He finished the first half with seven carries for 32 yards.

Miller would ultimately have the hot hand for the remainder of the night – 18 carries for 128 yards and a score. Jordan continued to provide productive runs, finishing the game with 10 carries for 47 yards.

It's clear that either one of the running backs will have their days. The important part is that the running game doesn’t skip a beat with these two switching in and out.

Loser: Lack of Tenacity

49 points is 49 points, but physicality and tenacity don't show up on the box score. The Trojans’ offense had to earn every yard and score, while the defense, especially the second and third units, started to give up momentum.

Winner: Trojans’ Run-Defense

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby (10) celebrates with defensive end Kameryn Crawford (1) after bringing down Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

True freshman Luke Wafle will headline this section. In the first half, Wafle recorded five total tackles, including a tackle for loss as the Trojans’ defense held the Ragin’ Cajuns to 47 rushing yards in the first half. In the first half, the longest run the unit allowed was 18 yards, and the lone rushing touchdown came off a 37-yard pass that Kennedy Urlacher gave up. Before that, Southern Cal had Louisiana facing second-and-24 at the 38-yard line.

Earlier in the week, Jide Abasiri revealed that dual-threat quarterback Lunch Winfield was the player the defense would be locked in on. The front seven made Winfield a non-factor in the first half of action – five carries for 15 yards while completing five-of-six passes for 74 yards.

Towards the end of the third quarter and throughout the fourth, Louisiana’s run game started to pick up steam. They ended up finishing the night with 146 rushing yards, with Winfield leading the charge (91 yards and two scores), but this is a reflection of the previous loser section.

Loser: Leaky Secondary

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns tight end Brock Chappell (83) carries the ball against Southern California Trojans safety Kennedy Urlacher (9) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gary Patterson has one more game to tighten up the secondary before USC begins its challenging second half of the season. It has been susceptible to big pass plays in the past, and flashes of the problem showed during the game. This is also likely due to the defense’s game plan in stopping the run and containing Winfield.

The aforementioned 38-yard play by tight end Brock Chappell set up the Ragin’ Cajuns’ first touchdown of the game. Then in the third quarter, freshman receiver Russell Babineaux kicked off Louisiana’s 12-play, 81-yard scoring drive with a 25-yard reception.

USC gave up another big opening play to start the fourth quarter. Winfield connected with Teddy Gawlik for 29 yards. Winfield and the Ragin’ Cajun offense went on with a five-play, 75-yard scoring drive.

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