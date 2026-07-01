USC’s Three Toughest Cornerback Matchups For Next Season

For the USC Trojans offense to have a successful season, there is no doubt that quarterback Jayden Maiava must play well consistently, especially in USC's biggest games. However, that will be no easy task for Maiava as the Trojans match up with several solid defenses that contain some of the top corners in the Big Ten.

Heading into next season, here are USC’s three toughest cornerback matchups.

Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. celebrates an interception as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brandon Finney Jr., Oregon Ducks

One of the toughest matchups for Maiava and USC’s offense comes very early in the season when the Trojans match up with the Oregon Ducks and cornerback Brandon Finney Jr.

Last season was Finney’s first collegiate campaign, and even as a young player, he showed that he not only belonged but that he has the talent to become one of the top cornerbacks in the Big Ten. In 2025, Finney recorded 42 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, three intercpetions (one returned for a touchdown), eight pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

With the production that Finney had during the 2025 season, he has shown that he can make plays all over the field. Standing at 6-2 and 203 pounds, Finney has great size and length that allows him to match up with almost any receiver, which could create issues for USC’s receivers in particular.

On the perimeter for the Trojans are wide receivers Tanook Hines, Terrell Anderson, and Zacharyus Williams. All three of USC’s receivers are at least 6-0, and with the height advantage now out of the equation against Finney as a result of his 6-2 frame, the success of the Trojans’ passing game may come down to Riley’s ability to scheme the receivers open rather than using pure athleticism on the perimeter.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jamari Sharpe (22) makes an interception against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half of the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

Jamari Sharpe, Indiana Hoosiers

Later in the season, USC has another tough matchup when they travel to play the Indiana Hoosiers and a very competitive secondary led by cornerback Jamari Sharpe.

Last season, Sharpe was a critical component of Indiana’s championship run as he started all 16 games and ended the Miami Hurricanes' hope of an upset in the National Championship game as he hauled in a game-sealing interception.

For the season overall, Sharpe tallied 50 tackles, six tackles for loss, one interception, seven pass breakups, four forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. At the cornerback position, Sharpe’s size at 6-1 and 188 pounds helped him to be very consistent and predictive in coverage, but also the ability to provide support in the run game.

With the size that Sharpe has, he is another corner that Riley could have to scheme his receivers open against rather than relying on their physical traits. Based on the fact that this matchup is later in the season, it will be very interesting to see what is on the line for USC and Indiana.

In terms of the actual matchup, it will most likely be Sharpe against Hines and Anderson throughout the game. If Sharpe uses his physicality to his advantage and the Trojans’ receivers are unable to counter it, there is a good chance that Sharpe could disrupt a major part of USC’s passing game and put the Trojans in difficult situations all game long.

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Jermaine Mathews Jr. (7) celebrates an interception during the NCAA football game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. on Nov. 8, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jermaine Mathews Jr., Ohio State Buckeyes

Before the game against Indiana, USC will also have a matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes and cornerback Jermaine Mathews Jr.

Last season, Mathews was solid for Ohio State as a reliable rotational piece, and for the upcoming season, he can emerge as the Buckeyes’ top corner with several players from the defense leaving for the NFL Draft and beginning their NFL careers.

In 2025, Mathews totaled 26 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions, three pass breakups, and one forced fumble. With Mathews’ frame at 5-11 and 190 pounds, he has continued to refine his ball skills and play recognition, which could help him to line up on the outside in addition to having the flexibility to play in the slot at nickel corner as well.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

As a result of that flexibility, USC could have issues getting receivers open because he has the ability to line up all over the field and make plays on the ball. For the Trojans to find success, the best option may be to use certain receivers as decoys to get more favorable matchups elsewhere. Choosing to target Mathews when he is matched up with the USC receivers in tight coverage could create problems for USC if Maiava chooses to throw the ball to that matchup.

Playing against the Ohio State defense is not easy, and if Mathews takes another step forward, this matchup with the Buckeyes could prove to be one of the toughest tests of the entire season for Maiava and the Trojans’ offense.

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