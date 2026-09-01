USC Trojans Ticket Prices Create One Major Question Before Fresno State Matchup

Following a 42-26 season-opening win over the San Jose Spartans, the No. 14 USC Trojans will host the Fresno State Bulldogs on Friday night at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. After a season opener that left Trojan fans with mixed emotions, USC looks to make a statement against the Bulldogs as former assistant and linebackers coach Matt Entz returns to the Coliseum.

One thing some will be watching is whether attendance at the Coliseum on Friday night is better against the Bulldogs. The Trojans took a lot of backlash for low attendance at the Coliseum for the season opener against the Spartans, especially with tickets as low as $9.

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the San Jose State Spartans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For what will be the Trojans' only Friday night game of the year, here’s a look at the updated ticket prices for USC’s home matchup against the Bulldogs.

Ticket Prices For USC Trojans vs. Fresno State Bulldogs

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to the latest SeatGeek ticket prices, the lowest get-in price for Friday night’s matchup between the Trojans and Bulldogs is currently $21. The most expensive ticket currently on the market is $849. The lowest ticket price is a slight increase from the Trojans' home opener against the Spartans.

The question is how will this affect the attendance for the Week 1 matchup against the Bulldogs?

These prices will likely fluctuate before the Trojans take on the Bulldogs on Friday night. However, one thing is for certain: it’ll be interesting to see if the Trojan faithful shows out more for their Week 1 matchup against a Bulldogs team that some believe could win the Pac-12 in their first year in the conference and have a legitimate shot of representing the Group of Five in the College Football Playoff.

The cooler temperatures should attract more fans to the Coliseum on Friday night as the current game-time temperature is 76 degrees, which is much better than the 90-plus-degree heat the Trojan fans had to experience for the season opener against the Spartans.

USC Trojans vs Fresno State Betting Odds and Previous Meetings

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley head coach Lincoln Riley Lincoln Riley Riley enters the field before the game against the San José State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Friday night’s matchup between the Trojans and Bulldogs will be the seventh all-time meeting. The Trojans lead the series 4-1, as their 2005 win under former coach Pete Carroll was vacated.

The Trojans have won four straight games in the series, with their latest win coming in 2022 at the Coliseum, a game USC won 45-17. The Bulldogs' lone win in the series came during the 1992 Freedom Bowl in Anaheim, California, which Fresno State won 24-7.

Entering Friday night’s matchup, the Trojans are comfortable favorites, as according to DraftKings Sportsbook, USC is favored by 22.5 points over the Bulldogs. The Trojans look to cover the spread this time around and make bettors in their favor happy, as they failed to cover the spread in their season opener against the Spartans.

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Regardless of whether USC covers the spread, the most important thing for Lincoln Riley and the Trojans is to move to 2-0 on the season with a win over the Bulldogs. The kickoff for the Trojans' Week 1 matchup against the Bulldogs is 6 p.m. PT

The game broadcast is on FOX as the Trojans look to extend their home winning streak to nine games. The streak started last year when the Trojans opened the 2025 season with a 73-13 win over the Missouri State Bears at the Coliseum.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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