USC Trojans vs. San José State Spartans Provides Late Magic for Bettors

While many fans who rep the cardinal and gold were upset about the 23 points allowed in the fourth quarter of the No. 14 USC Trojans' 42-26 win over the San José State Spartans on Saturday, it did, however, satisfy the sports bettors who took the over.

Entering Saturday’s matchup between the Trojans and the Spartans at the Los Angeles Coliseum, the DraftKings Sportsbook over/under was 61.5 points. Spartans quarterback Luke Weaver’s seven-yard touchdown run with 1:45 remaining resulted in the over of 61.5 points hitting. Weaver’s seven-yard touchdown run capped off an impressive debut for the former Hawaii Rainbow Warriors quarterback. Weaver threw for 234 yards and two touchdowns on 21-of-32 passing.

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the San Jose State Spartans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Saturday’s matchup between the Trojans and Spartans, 68 total points were scored. San José State outscored USC 23-7 in the fourth quarter after the Trojans removed their defensive starters. Despite this, many Trojan fans and even players weren’t thrilled about how they finished against the Spartans, especially in their debut with new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson.

Ken Niumataolo Offers High Praise For Gary Patterson, USC Trojans

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans head coach Ken Niumatalolo watches against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, raising alarm bells after one poor finish for the Trojans is a bit premature. Even after the game, Spartans coach Ken Niumatalolo credited Patterson and their potential in the Big Ten this season.

“Gary is one of the best defensive minds in college football. I’m good friends with him. We worked together in 1995 at the Naval Academy, so I’m very familiar with Gary and was on the AFCA board with him for over a decade, so I know Gary Patterson very well," Niumatalolo said.

“Smart hire by Lincoln to hire, and they’re going to get people in trouble in the Big Ten, and that’s their very first game. I imagine they’re only going to get better with Gary leading their defense, but Gary is a phenomenal football coach. He’s a phenomenal culture builder and a credit to Lincoln. They have the humility as a head coach and the foresight to hire a Hall-of-Famer. A lot of coaches wouldn’t do that, but to his credit, Lincoln hired a guy that’s one of the best defensive minds of all-time,” Niumatalolo continued.

If anything, the Trojans' defensive struggles serve as a lesson for USC as they continue a 2026 season hoping to make the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

USC Trojans Top Performers in Win vs. San José State Spartans

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering a season with high expectations as one of the top quarterbacks in college football and a potential Heisman Trophy contender, Maiava got off to a strong start in the season opener against the Spartans, throwing for 286 yards and two touchdowns on an efficient 22-of-26 passing.

Throughout the offseason, Maiava has been working to improve as a leader, and Saturday’s opener provided the Trojans' star to showcase those improved leadership skills for the very first time. Maiava showed his leadership both on the field and on the sidelines, keeping USC players engaged throughout the game.

These are skills that Maiava looks to carry with him, especially in the Trojans' biggest games this season in Big Ten play that will determine their CFP destiny. In addition to Maiava’s performance, the Trojans' freshman showed out in USC’s win over the Spartans.

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) carries the ball against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Four Trojan freshmen found the end zone, including wide receivers Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Trent Mosley, along with running backs Riley Wormley and Shahn Alston. Mosley’s debut stood out most for the Trojans as the freshman wide receiver led USC in receiving in the win over the Spartans, recording seven receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown. Mosley also showcased his skills on special teams with an impressive punt return.

When Terrell Anderson and Tanook Hines return from injury, we'll find out more about how Mosley fits into the Trojans' offense, but so far he's off to a strong start. The former four-star wide receiver from nearby Santa Margarita Catholic High School has great potential for the Trojans.

As the Trojans take on the Fresno State Bulldogs in Week 2 at the Coliseum for their only Friday night game of the season, it’ll be intriguing to see whether Mosley can build off his impressive Trojan debut.

USC Trojans vs. Fresno State Bulldogs Betting Odds

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley head coach Lincoln Riley Lincoln Riley Riley enters the field before the game against the San José State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For sports bettors looking to bet on the Trojans again in Week 1, USC is currently a 23.5-point favorite over Fresno State with the over/under line set at 51.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook. Can the Trojans cover the spread after failing to do so against San José State?

The kickoff on Friday night at the Coliseum between the Trojans and Bulldogs is scheduled for 6 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on FOX. It’ll be the seventh meeting between the Trojans and Bulldogs, as their last matchup was in 2022 at the Coliseum. The Trojans won that game 45-17.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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