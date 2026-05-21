USC Trailing Pair of Big Ten Foes in Commitments From Blue Chip Recruits

The USC Trojans are on track to land one of the top recruiting classes in the country for the second straight year. However, there are two other Big Ten teams that have received the commitments from more blue chip recruits.

Programs With Most Blue Chip Recruits in 2027 Class

Oct 14, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman chat before the game at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images | Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

According to Rivals Industry, the Trojans have the commitments from nine blue chip prospects in the 2027 recruiting class. This is tied for the fourth most in the country with the UCLA Bruins and Miami Hurricanes.

Tied for the most blue chip commits with 13 are the Oklahoma Sooners, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Texas A&M Aggies.

Right behind them with 12 are the Florida Gators.

Then there are a pair of Big Ten teams: the Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes with 10. USC will be hosting both Oregon and Ohio State this upcoming season. They play the Ducks on Sept. 26 and the Buckeyes on Oct. 31.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, and USC head coach Lincoln Riley shake hands before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A blue chip is considered as a recruit that is rated either four or five stars. Despite not having as many blue chips as Oregon or Ohio State, the Trojans overall class is still ranked higher than both of them in Rivals’ 2027 team recruiting rankings.

USC's 2027 class is ranked No. 4 in the country while Ohio State is No. 7 and Oregon is No. 10. That slates USC as having the best recruiting class in the Big Ten as the summer nears. If it holds through national signing day, that would make two years in a row with USC landing the top recruiting class in the Big Ten. USC had the No. 1 overall ranked recruiting class in 2026.

USC hopes that this top ranked 2026 class will be able to help them on the field sooner rather than later. The Trojans are still seeking the program's first appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Blue Chips Prospects in USC Trojans' 2027 Recruiting Class

Hamilton wide receiver Roye Oliver III (3) looks up at the scoreboard against Brophy during a game against Brophy at Hamilton High School in Chandler, Ariz. on Sept. 19, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC has received the commitments from 13 class of 2027 recruits. Here are the nine blue chips.

Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, Five-Star Athlete

Mekai Brown, Five-Star Edge Rusher

Quentin Hale, Four-Star Wide Receiver

Danny Lang, Four-Star Cornerback

Aaryn Washington, Four-Star Cornerback

Drew Fielder, Four-Star Offensive Tackle

Gavin Williams, Four-Star Safety

Roye Oliver, Four-Star Wide Receiver

Alifeleti Tuihalamaka, Four-Star Defensive Lineman



The Trojans' 2027 class did take a hit recently with the decommitment of four-star wide receiver Eli Woodard. Woodard had been committed to USC since February of 2026, but opted to re-open his recruitment. He announced this on social media.

"After a lot of talks with my family and praying, I have decided to decommit from USC and fully reopen my recruitment," Woodard posted on his X account.

Woodard is a 6-1, 180 pound wide receiver out of Temecula, California and for the time being, is not committed to a school. This doesn't eliminate USC from getting back in the race as national signing day is still months down the road, but it's clearly not a good sign for their hopes of landing him.

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