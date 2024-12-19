USC Trojans Transfer Portal: Keeshawn Silver Commits USC Over Bill Belichick, UNC
The NCAA transfer portal officially opened on Dec. 9. Since then, 19 USC Trojans have entered the portal. Four of the transfers have been defensive linemen. This position has become a priority, needing both depth pieces and starters. A big target for UCS coach Lincoln Riley target has been Kentucky transfer defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver.
Silver is expected to commit to USC, per reports from 247 and CBSSports.
Riley and the Trojans were in competition with the North Carolina Tar Heels and coach Bill Belichick. North Carolina had been pushing to become a potential destination for the defensive lineman.
Belichick was announced as the Tar Heels’ coach on Dec. 12. Belichick won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, making North Carolina an enticing choice for players in the transfer portal. The portal has become closer to a free agency, giving players more freedom to play where they want.
Silver spent his freshman season in 2022 at North Carolina before transferring to Kentucky for two seasons. He was recruited by the Tar Heels as a five-star recruit from the class of 2021. He was the No. 6 defensive lineman and chose to play for his native state. After one season, he transferred to Kentucky and now finds himself back in the portal.
As a transfer, Silver is a four-star defensive lineman, the No. 50 player nationally, and the No. 2 defensive lineman, per the On3 transfer portal industry ranking. Silver has one year left of eligibility. In 2024, Silver recorded 26 total tackles and one sack.
Silver picked USC over UNC, Florida Gators, Miami Hurricanes, and Michigan Wolverines. Silver has one year of eligbility left.
Since Belichick took over at UNC, the Tar Heels have recruited a couple of players through the portal. One recruitment has been an edge rusher, Melkart Abou-Jaoude. With Belichick being a defensive-minded coach and North Carolina being his home state, Silver could make the return to the Tar Heels.
The transfer portal has not been kind to the Trojans. Riley recently spoke about the number of players transferring out of USC, explaining that it is the landscape of college football now.
“The reality is you’re going to recruit some transfers to come in, you’re going to have people exit your program, it’s just a part of the world,” Riley said. “A lot of these are business decisions, I think like I’ve said before on both sides and when those things happen you have to understand it and understand that this is becoming more of a business obviously than it’s ever been.”
The four defensive linemen that the Trojans have lost to the portal are Bear Alexander, Elijah Hughes, DJ Peevy, and Sam Greene. That is only a couple of the defensive players who are leaving USC has brought in just two players through the portal, neither of which have been on the defensive line.
Silver is a major pickup for Riley and the Trojans. The defensive lineman is a big player with a lot of potential. Silver could form into a dominant player under D’Anton Lynn. Given the pieces that the Trojans have lost, Silver has the opportunity to join the Trojans and make an impact right away.
