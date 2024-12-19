USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Biggest Transfer Portal Losers In College Football?
The USC Trojans have had a brutal stretch ever since the transfer portal opened. The Trojans have had a whopping 19 players from the 2024 roster announce their intention to enter the transfer portal. On the flip side, USC has only gotten 2 incoming transfers to this point.
Have coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans been the biggest losers thus far in the transfer portal?
USC Loses 19 Players to Portal
The transfer portal has been open for 9 days and the USC Trojans have already 19 players from their 2024 roster enter it. Simply put, it has been a disaster. Many of the players that have left were integral parts to the Trojans team this year and were part of the future.
The USC receiving core has taken a huge hit. The Trojans have lost wide receivers Zachariah Branch, Tyron Hudson, and Duce Robinson.
The running back USC was hoping would take over for Woody Marks next season would be Quinten Joyner. Joyner too entered the portal.
Many of these players were set to have big roles next season but still opted to move on. It’s not very common for this to happen at a program like USC, especially when there isn’t a head coaching change on the horizon.
Future of USC Trojans Up in the Air
The USC Trojans are one of the most iconic brands in college football. The Trojans have won countless national championships and have more Heisman Trophy winners than any other school in the country. USC is located in the sun-soaked city of Los Angeles, California. Home of Hollywood, stars, beaches, etc. It’s the second biggest media market in the United States. Yet, playing for the USC football program has never seemed less-attractive than it does now.
Josh Pate of CBS Sports spoke on this. It is truly mind boggling.
In a college football world fueled by NIL, uncapped spending, and player movement whenever and wherever, USC has fallen behind.
The more time that passes on, the more people don’t care or remember about the hey-day of USC football.
Take a high school recruit in 2025. The Trojans haven’t consistently been competing for national titles or even conference titles for over a decade now. That recruit has only seen USC as a middling program trying to find their footing in the college football landscape in front of half empty Los Angeles Coliseum crowds.
Programs like Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon, and Michigan are the schools that are more attractive. They have consistently been in the mix for the College Football Playoff and National Championships over the past 6-7 years. That is something that has to stand out to a recruit.
Things have to change fast for USC, or they will be left in the dust as the sport passes them by.
