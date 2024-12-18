Georgia Bulldogs, Florida Gators Targeting Transfer Portal Receiver Zachariah Branch From USC
USC Trojans receiver Zachariah Branch announced on Tuesday that he would be entering the NCAA transfer portal along with his older brother, USC safety Zion Branch. They both will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
On3's Pete Nakos listed six schools to keep an eye on to land the talented receiver, Miami, Michigan, Georgia, Oklahoma, Florida and Louisville. The Trojans will host Michigan on Oct. 11 and former USC quarterback Miller Moss transferred to Louisville on Dec. 14.
Zachariah Branch is the third receiver to enter the portal since it opened on Dec. 9, joining Kyron Hudson, who committed to Penn State on Monday, and fellow five-star in the 2023 recruiting cycle, Duce Robinson. An offense that featured at least six receivers consistently in the rotation throughout the season, the loss of Branch, Hudson and Robinson leaves the Trojans very thin heading into the Las Vegas Bowl against Texas A&M on Dec. 27.
Branch is the No. 2 receiver and No. 3 overall player in the 247Sports Transfer Portal Rankings. Robinson is the No. 4 overall player in the portal. The former five-star recruit and No. 1 receiver in the 2023 recruiting cycle will become one of the most sought-after players in the portal because of his versatility.
Branch is a dynamic athlete that can change the game at any moment. As a returner, he became the first player in program history to be named a First-Team All-American as a true freshman. His plaque will forever sit on the Nadine and William Tilley All-American Walk, which is located on the walkway from the USC locker room to the practice field.
MORE: Chicago Bears Rookie Caleb Williams On Pace To Break NFL Record Set By Aaron Rodgers
MORE: Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown Sets Multiple Records In Loss Against Buffalo Bills
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes to Land Transfer Portal Running Back Quinten Joyner From USC?
This season, Branch was tied for first on the team in receptions (47) and second in receiving yards (503).
USC has targeted a couple of receivers in the portal to rebuild that room. AAC Freshman of the Year Joseph Williams took an official visit last weekend and the Trojans left an impression on the Texas native. He is taking visits to Mississippi State, Washington, Utah and Colorado this week before making a decision. USC is also interested in former Purdue receiver Jaron Tibbs.
"I loved every second of the visit," Williams told On3. "Great program, the history of the program, just a prestigious institution and would be an honor to play for the program. I need to take the rest of my visits first before I decide though, but it was a great start of visits!"
The Trojans signed three receivers in the 2025 recruiting class, four-stars Corey Simms, Tanook Hines and Romero Ison. They also signed four-star Xavier Jordan in the 2024 cycle. All four will have an opportunity to carve out a significant role in the Trojans offense next season.
MORE: USC Trojans Offensive Lineman Elijah Paige 'Never Had Interest' in Transfer Portal
MORE: Quarterback Miller Moss Transfers to Louisville From USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley
MORE: USC Trojans Football Schedule: Grueling Road Opponents, Intriguing Home Slate In 2025