Ohio State Buckeyes Predicted to Land Former USC Trojans Running Back Quinten Joyner
The Ohio State Buckeyes have emerged as the favorite to land former USC Trojans running back Quinten Joyner, according to On3’s Steve Wiltfong. Joyner was in Columbus this past weekend on an official visit after he jumped in the transfer portal when it opened on Dec. 9. He is the No. 5 running back and. No. 53 overall player in the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Ranking.
Running back is going to be a big area of need for the Buckeyes with TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins set to enter the NFL draft after the College Football Playoff.
Henderson has been highly productive in his four seasons at Ohio State, rushing for 3,496 yards and 38 touchdowns. He’s added 69 receptions for 704 yards and five touchdowns to this point in his career. Judkins, who transferred to Ohio State this season after spending two seasons at Ole Miss has rushed for 3,530 yards and 39 touchdowns. He’s also added 52 receptions for 390 yards and four touchdowns over the past three seasons.
The No. 8 Buckeyes will host No. 9 Tennessee in the first round on Saturday, Dec. 21, and the winner will play No. 1 Oregon in the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day.
As a redshirt freshman, Joyner carried the ball 63 times for 478 yards and three touchdowns in 2024. He averaged 7.6 yards per carry. Joyner is an explosive player that can break a long run at any moment and displays good hands out of the backfield. The Texas native was set to become the Trojans lead running back in 2025 with senior Woody Marks headed off to the NFL, but instead, Joyner is looking for a change of scenery. He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.
Joyner, a four-star recruit in the 2023 cycle was ranked as the No. 13 running back and No. 193 overall prospect, per the On3 Industry Rankings. He chose USC over Nebraska, Penn State and Oregon. Joyner was part of the Trojans No. 9 ranked recruiting class and is one of four players that was ranked in the top 200 overall prospects to transfer out of USC in that class, including five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson and receiver Duce Robinson, and four-star linebacker Tackett Curtis.
With the loss of Marks and Joyner, the Trojans will turn to freshman Bryan Jackson as the lead running back when they take on Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl.
“He’s been a pretty steady guy for a young guy,” said USC coach Lincoln Riley. “He’s been able to learn our system, he’s very smart. He came in with I think a good basis of knowledge and his time spent here, he’s been able to really pick up on things and I think we’ve had a confidence in him from the beginning that he knows what we’re doing. He did a nice job for us on some special team units and became enough of a factor there."
"Bryan, I think earned the trust of us, knowing that he can handle all of the different jobs of a running back in this offense, and he knows what to do and excited for him to continue to get further opportunities because I do believe he’s going to be a very good player here," Riley continued.
