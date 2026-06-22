USC Trojans Transfer Portal Losses That Will Hurt the Most This Season

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley and his staff have been productive users of the transfer portal, landing key pieces for the roster. Former USC quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams is the clearest example, but Riley and company have also brought in wide receiver Jordan Addison, linebacker Eric Gentry, safeties Kamari Ramsey and Bishop Fitzgerald all through the portal.

Nov 18, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws during the first quarter against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

On the other hand, the Trojans have suffered their fair share of losses to the transfer portal. With the amount of roster turnovers that takes place with changes to transfer rules, as well as name, image, and likeness (NIL) rules, USC has seen 123 players leave the program via the portal, per 247Sports.

Riley is in his fifth year as the coach of USC, giving him and the Trojans an average of 24.6 players entering the portal after every season.

Some athletes may enter the portal in search of a bigger role on a different team, others could be making NIL decisions, but here are two USC transfer portal losses that could have helped USC win games this season.

Devan Thompkins

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) passes against Southern California Trojans defensive tackle Devan Thompkins (8) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Former Trojans defensive lineman Devan Thompkins transferred to Alabama following the 2025 season, leaving a promising USC defensive line that includes Kameryn Crawford, Jide Abasiri, Braylan Shelby, and Jahkeem Stewart, to name a few.

However, Thompkins was a consistent force on the defensive line and his ability to generate pressure through the middle of the defensive line will be missed. He finished with 3.0 sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss on the season, adding two pass breakups and a quarterback hurry.

The Trojans still have key pieces remaining on the defensive line as Crawford returns after leading the team with 5.5 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss. Meanwhile, Abasiri could be poised for a breakout season after registering 3.5 sacks in 2025.

The Trojans have talented freshmen, like Luke Wafle and Jaimeon Winfield, who will look to contribute early on the defensive line, but the Trojans will likely miss Thompkins as a key piece of the rotation.

Duce Robinson

Nov 1, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Duce Robinson (0) during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Former USC receiver Duce Robinson was part of an exciting young group of Trojans pass catchers alongside Makai Lemon, Ja'Kobi Lane, Kyron Ware-Hudson, and Zachariah Branch. After the 2024 season, however, Robinson, Ware-Hudson, and Branch all decided to transfer out.

Branch's departure hurt the Trojans, but Lemon and Lane had already established themselves as the top receivers at USC. All three are in the NFL now, with Branch being selected one pick (No. 79 overall) before Lane (No. 80 overall).

What makes Robinson the bigger loss is his breakout at Florida State combined with his decision to forgo the 2026 NFL Draft. While Robinson may have picked a different route had he stayed at USC, he could have provided valuable experience to the Trojans offense in 2026 alongside sophomore receiver Tanook Hines.

Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Duce Robinson (2) runs the ball after a complete pass before he is stopped by Penn State Nittany Lions safety Zakee Wheatley (6) in the second half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

In 2025 at Florida State, Robinson caught 56 passes for 1,081 yards and 6 touchdowns. Heading into 2026, he's caught the attention of CBS Sports' Brad Crawford as one of the top skill players in college football.

"At 6-foot-6 with heightened athleticism, he's capable of winning contested catches, stretching the field vertically and creating favorable opportunities around the goal line when Florida State needs a big play. His importance goes beyond statistics. Robinson's presence changes how defenses align and creates favorable matchups for everyone around him. For an offense looking to reestablish itself among the ACC's best, having a go-to target with NFL-caliber traits is invaluable," wrote Crawford.

Luckily for USC, the Trojans have had no trouble recruiting the wide receiver position under Riley. Incoming freshmen like Trent Mosley, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, or tight end Mark Bowman could all see the field early.

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